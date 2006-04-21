LAN and Internet connection problems, pls HELP!!

Clean out all viruses and spyware. Test.
Download and run WINSOCKXPFIX.EXE on that computer. Test.
Try a different network cable.
Try a different network adapter.
I have a netgear router that was the gateway to a lan of three home pcs running windows xp SP2 pro on two and one home dition SP2. I actually don't know what triggered it of but one morning the xp home computer with VIA Rhine II ethernet decided it would not reconnect to my LAN. I've tried every thing?? Restored, given static IP, Uninstalled and re-installed the hardware, updated drivers, run microsoft patches, changed from auto negotiate to 10T full duplex, pulled out my hair etc.. I can see my LAN as connected, but can't connect to the internet. I use my usb modem to connect now, which means the other two computers are off-line. I've set up networks for small organizations previously, but I concede this time and need help. I can't ping my router sometimes it actually doesn't time out on all requests and returns between 50 to 80% success. If anyone out there can help I'd be grateful.