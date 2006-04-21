Networking & Wireless forum

LAN and Internet connection problems, pls HELP!!

by ojemuyiwa / April 21, 2006 9:40 PM PDT

I have a netgear router that was the gateway to a lan of three home pcs running windows xp SP2 pro on two and one home dition SP2. I actually don't know what triggered it of but one morning the xp home computer with VIA Rhine II ethernet decided it would not reconnect to my LAN. I've tried every thing?? Restored, given static IP, Uninstalled and re-installed the hardware, updated drivers, run microsoft patches, changed from auto negotiate to 10T full duplex, pulled out my hair etc.. I can see my LAN as connected, but can't connect to the internet. I use my usb modem to connect now, which means the other two computers are off-line. I've set up networks for small organizations previously, but I concede this time and need help. I can't ping my router sometimes it actually doesn't time out on all requests and returns between 50 to 80% success. If anyone out there can help I'd be grateful.

some things to try
by linkit / April 21, 2006 10:42 PM PDT

Clean out all viruses and spyware. Test.
Download and run WINSOCKXPFIX.EXE on that computer. Test.

Try a different network cable.
Try a different network adapter.

I concede
by ojemuyiwa / April 22, 2006 4:30 AM PDT
In reply to: some things to try

tried every thing but a new adapter! was hoping i wouldnt have to replace this but i'm quite sure it would work if i did cos many people ok a few have had issues with the VIA rhine and say they could connect after reducing to 10 full duplex speed. but sadly that didn't work for me either! I do givw network support to a couple of small companies but this is the first time i have conceded defeat and opted to change a component! it wouldn't install clients and tcp ip version 6 either! its how should i say... buggered!

Via Rhine II
by discountbattery / May 17, 2006 2:20 AM PDT
In reply to: I concede

We had five computers using that onboard card and I had to replace four of them because of connectivity problems. As soon as the card were disabled and a new Nic installed, the problems were gone.

