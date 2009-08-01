LA46B750 firmware question?

pnob,
I don't have firmware update information for regions outside of the U.S. In fact, sometimes I don't always have the firmware information for the U.S. regions either. If your unit is in the UK (LA46B750), I might suggest calling 0845-SAMSUNG. If you're in a different region, let me know which one and I'll be happy to see if I can get you the toll free number for your region.
--HDTech
I just bought an LA46B750 and have checked the firmware and it says:
2000/01/01_001000
I checked the Samsung website and it states that the latest firmware is ver: 1007.0 2009-06-11
Could someone advise me if I need to update the firmware and what the differences are in firmware labels?
Thanks