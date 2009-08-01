Samsung forum

LA46B750 firmware question?

by pnob / August 1, 2009 10:41 PM PDT

I just bought an LA46B750 and have checked the firmware and it says:

2000/01/01_001000

I checked the Samsung website and it states that the latest firmware is ver: 1007.0 2009-06-11

Could someone advise me if I need to update the firmware and what the differences are in firmware labels?

Thanks

LA46B750 firmware question?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 3, 2009 6:12 PM PDT

pnob,

I don't have firmware update information for regions outside of the U.S. In fact, sometimes I don't always have the firmware information for the U.S. regions either. If your unit is in the UK (LA46B750), I might suggest calling 0845-SAMSUNG. If you're in a different region, let me know which one and I'll be happy to see if I can get you the toll free number for your region.

--HDTech

Australia!
by pnob / August 4, 2009 12:44 PM PDT

I'm in Australia.

I called Samsung Australia, but I don't even think they really know why there was such a discrepancy in firmware name?
If you could enlighten me it would be appreciated.

Thanks

Australia!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 5, 2009 7:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Australia!

pnob,

Unfortunately, I don't have any more information than they have. Is there something wrong with your television that you believe needs a fix?

--HDTech

Nothing wrong
by pnob / August 6, 2009 1:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Australia!

Thanks for your reply,

No there's noting wrong with it. I was just curious as to what the firmware discrepancy was?

Thanks

