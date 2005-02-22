Mac OS forum

KVM switch

by jordan1934 / February 22, 2005 3:28 AM PST

I have a win98 PC and will be getting a MACmini soon. Also a monitor with both inputs and usb mouse & keyboard. Want to keep the PC going for a while. Would like to know which KVM switch to get for the mouse and keyboard. Brand and model #. Know very little about puters so make it simple, thanks, Steve

by jordan1934 / February 22, 2005 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: KVM switch

Forgot to say the Monitor will have 4 usb ports so I don't think that will be a problem for my old system. Any thoughts on which keyboard and mouse to get? I like a 2 button mouse, don't use a keyboard much. I mainly use for surfing, e-mail and digital photo manangement.

KVM Switch
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 22, 2005 5:41 AM PST
In reply to: KVM switch

Your KVM switch needs to be able to handle the Keyboard connections to both the Mac and the PC. The Mac uses a USB connection, exclusively, for keyboard and mouse. The W98 Machine probably has a PS2 connector (Round plug)for the Keyboard and Mouse. Hopefully,it also has USB ports. If it doesn't you will have to use a USB to PS2 connectors, one for keyboard and one for the mouse, from the point where the KVM switch cables connect to the PC.
Having 4 USB ports on the Monitor does not help you a great deal, on the PC system, if the PC system does not have any USB ports on the case. The monitor has to connect to the computers USBus in order to function.
Belkin sell a USB KVM switch, F1DK102U, which is being sold by PCMall for $50.00. You would not have to purchase any other cables for this setup.
The Mac USB keyboard plugs into the switch and the attached cables go to the USB ports of the PC, or to the PS2 ports with the adapter, and the Mac.

Any USB keyboard and 2/3/4/5/6 button USB mouse will do alright for you. Logitech make good mice. If you buy the Mini from a mailorder catalog, MacMall etc, they will probably through in a keyboard and mouse for free. Ask about a Free memory upgrade too. OS X has multibutton mouse compatibility built into it.
Hope this helps

P

KVM switch
by jordan1934 / February 22, 2005 11:37 AM PST
In reply to: KVM Switch

Thanks for the info. My tower has PS2 for the keyboard and mouse and I have 2 USB ports with scanner and card reader pluged in. I am getting a Dell 19" LCD with 4 USB ports and VGA & DVI. I have Comcast service and a router. Any more advice? Thanks, Steve

Advice
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 22, 2005 8:51 PM PST
In reply to: KVM switch

No, you should be good to go. Enjoy the Mac

P

KVM for Mac/Win
by rwb2 / February 25, 2005 12:11 AM PST
In reply to: KVM switch

I've used an older iogear MiniView KVM (model GCS12) with some success but never found the setup very satisfying. I was running Win2kPro and OSX 10.2. The KVM has PS2 ports. I could get a PS2 keyboard and mouse to control everything using a USB converter to go into the Mac but there were a number of glitches. First, I couldn't get a USB optical mouse to work through the KVM. Second, it's hard to get used to the keyboard shortcuts since the Mac's Command (Apple) key--which is equivalent to Control on the PC--is where the PC's Alt key is. Then there's the option key... Some of the keyboard shortcuts I use all the time in programs such as Photoshop failed completely on the Mac using a PC keyboard so I gave up.

I assume an all USB setup (KVM, mouse, and keyboard) might be more workable but I've heard mixed reviews of USB keyboards for PCs. Since you're on WIN98, it also might be tricky tracking down all the drivers for USB input devices. Make sure they are supported under 98.

Hope this isn't too negative--I'd love to hear of a workable solution. Let us know how you fare.

