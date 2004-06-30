knocked off IE on certain websites...

Birnco,
Which operating system are you using?
Which type of internet connection?
Any error messages when you're disconnected?
Have you tried disabling the firewall temporarily?
Have you installed the two updates below??:
Please try installing the most recent Sun Java on your machine and scripting updates. Please follow the instructions below:
After clicking on the link below choose the "J2SE v 1.4.2_04 JRE includes the JVM technology" download for Windows, accept the license agreement on the next page, then follow the prompts to download the "Offline Installer for Windows". Once it's on your desktop, scan the file for viruses, (just in case), then shut down all background programs, especially your antivirus, then double click on the file to install it.:
http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.4.2/download.html
If you're using Windows 98/ME, then please install the Microsoft Scripting Update from the link below:
Windows Script 5.6 for Windows 98, Windows Millennium Edition, and Windows NT 4.0
After you're done installing the updates above, and if you're using Internet Explorer, make sure to adjust your Internet Explorer security settings to "medium" so Java and scripting are set to "enabled" or "prompt" for the "safe" ActiveX and Scripting options. In addition, set the Sun Java as the "default" Virtual Machine by using the Java icon in the Control Panel.
Hope this helps.
Hello. I like to play a couple of games on Pogo and Playsite websites...but I get knocked off the internet most times right after I start the loading... process. I use AOL and IE6, alternating...same problem, my connections just go away completely. This also happens on a couple of other sites I've visited before. I use AVG 6.0, Ad-ware 6.0, and McAfee Firewall. I run and update daily. It's driving me crazy...
Thanks.