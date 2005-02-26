Speakeasy forum

General discussion

KKK leader sentenced under anti-terror law

by Mark5019 / February 26, 2005 12:51 PM PST

The leader of a Ku Klux Klan splinter group who urged "planting bombs to cause maximum damage" was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison in the nation's first federal conviction under a new anti-terror law.
David Wayne Hull, 42, of Amwell, Washington County, taught another man how to use a pipe bomb at a November 2002 white supremacist gathering on Hull's property. He also gave bomb parts to the other man, a government informant who posed as a violent anti-abortion activist.

The 2002 anti-terror statute bans instructing others how to use pipe bombs or other dangerous weapons in furtherance of a crime. It carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Hull was motivated more by insecurity than politics, U.S. District Judge Gary Lancaster said Friday


hope they throw the key away

http://www.pittsburghlive.com/x/tribune-review/trib/regional/s_307679.html

7 total posts
KKK leader sentenced
by caktus / February 27, 2005 4:51 AM PST

One down and a steadily declining balace to go.

Since the KKK has described itself as a terror organization
by Josh K / February 28, 2005 12:47 AM PST
In reply to: KKK leader sentenced

...in the past, it seems to me that they could be outlawed completely on that basis and that mere membership could be enough to prosecute.

(NT) (NT) how about a shoot on site:)
by Mark5019 / February 28, 2005 3:47 AM PST
(NT) (NT) Just add them to your list.
by Josh K / February 28, 2005 3:58 AM PST
well at least i can what do you do
by Mark5019 / February 28, 2005 3:58 AM PST

oh you talk them to death yawn

(NT) (NT) Another "Axis of Evil".
by caktus / February 28, 2005 4:57 PM PST
