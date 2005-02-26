KKK leader sentenced under anti-terror law

One down and a steadily declining balace to go.
The leader of a Ku Klux Klan splinter group who urged "planting bombs to cause maximum damage" was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison in the nation's first federal conviction under a new anti-terror law.
David Wayne Hull, 42, of Amwell, Washington County, taught another man how to use a pipe bomb at a November 2002 white supremacist gathering on Hull's property. He also gave bomb parts to the other man, a government informant who posed as a violent anti-abortion activist.
The 2002 anti-terror statute bans instructing others how to use pipe bombs or other dangerous weapons in furtherance of a crime. It carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Hull was motivated more by insecurity than politics, U.S. District Judge Gary Lancaster said Friday
hope they throw the key away
http://www.pittsburghlive.com/x/tribune-review/trib/regional/s_307679.html