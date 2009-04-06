As to the reliability of any talk show host or news column writer, the readers/listeners will always make their own decision based on their own personal likes and dislikes.. Personally, I prefer the advantages of the direct feedback on a forum such as CNET where questions and answers give you as much information as possible..

Personally, although I've only listened to the show a couple of times, there was nothing presented on the show that wasn't presented on these forums previously. But as stated, that's going to be your choice, not ours.

Hope this helps.

Grif