As to the reliability of any talk show host or news column writer, the readers/listeners will always make their own decision based on their own personal likes and dislikes.. Personally, I prefer the advantages of the direct feedback on a forum such as CNET where questions and answers give you as much information as possible..
Personally, although I've only listened to the show a couple of times, there was nothing presented on the show that wasn't presented on these forums previously. But as stated, that's going to be your choice, not ours.
Hope this helps.
Grif
This morning, while waiting for the news on my radio, I heard a program run by a "Kim Komando". She sounds pretty reliable. Is her advice good? I am used to relying on CNET for good info. I'm hoping to get reliable responses to this query too.
Thanks for all your reponses.