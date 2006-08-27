KillDisk KILLED hard drive!!!

It sounds to me like you need to buy yet another product, which will work much better than KillDisk. Go to http://www.acronis.com and buy their Acronis TrueImage 9.0 Home and Acronis Disk Director Suite 10.0 bundle. (The TrueImage is a great backup program that you SHOULD use AFTER you fix your hard drive.) Recommendation: No need pay extra to have a CD shipped to you, but DO pay the extra $6.00 to have the download service to always be able to download it on demand. I cannot tell you how many times I have used it!



Now here is the tricky part. You will need to make an Acronis Bootable Recovery CD, but how would you do that when you cannot yet install it? Do you have another computer or a friend?s computer that you could install it on (just long enough to make the Recovery CD?) Make it with BOTH products installed on the computer. There?s no need to put the OS Switching Program on the CD unless you DO use something other than Windows. This CD will start either one of the programs (your choice from a menu of options), whenever you cannot normally bootup your computer.



Once you have made your CD, boot up with it, and run the Disk Director Suite. This is a partitioning program that will allow you to SEE what that trouble is with your hard drive and fix it, with the aid of many powerful options. My guess is that your hard drive is probably listed as unallocated. If so, you can use the Create New Drive function, format the drive VERY QUICKLY, and then, using the Advanced Options, you could change the sector size down as low as 512 bytes and even change the drive letter if it is listed incorrectly. I have used this program many times on fixing my computer and many of my friend?s computers and I highly recommend it. I would also highly recommend using the TrueImage to backup your computer once you get it fixed.



If you DON?T buy these products, there IS one other way that you could change your drive letters, that is already built into Windows XP?but you have to be CERTAIN that you are right because you cannot SEE each partition like you can in the Acronis Disk Director Suite.



First, before I tell you how to change the drive letters, I would recommend that you do this without anything else hooked up. Remove any USB devices that would add a new drive letter, and if you have a second hard drive, disconnect that too. You should only have your main hard drive (the one you want for drive C:\) and of course, your CD/DVD drive(s) hooked up. Do NOT have any extra partitions on the hard drive yet. This will ENSURE that your Hard Drive is drive C:\ and your CD/DVD will be drive D:\ (and drive E:\ for the second, if you have one.) Make any new partitions AFTER you do this operation, or you will probably have to rename those too.



To rename your partitions, open the Start Menu and click on ?Help and Support? (the one with the question mark inside the blue circle). In the Search bar, type in ?Drive letters?. Then in the results options, click on ?Assign, change, or remove a drive letter?. When you click on that, you will be given the options of ?Using the Windows Interface? or ?Using the Command Line?. I personally like to use the Command Line. If you can follow a few simple instructions, you should find it very easy to do.