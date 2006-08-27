Windows Legacy OS forum

killdisk KILLED hard drive

by cmt9000 / August 27, 2006 10:08 PM PDT

I downloaded and burned the free version of KillDisk to a CD this weekend. I have a hard drive that I wanted to totally clean and re-install Windows XP Home on due to a virus.

Well, KillDisk worked, but for some reason now, Windows XP will NOT assign the letter C: to the drive. The BIOS also does not see the drive as primary during device detection while booting, yet strangely, when I enter the BIOS setup screen, it DOES see it. However it always prompts me with:

Cannot find primary drive. Press F1 to continue, F2 to enter setup. When I hit F1, it continues loading XP normally.

Windows XP installs fine, my BIOS sees the hard drive on the primary controller(master) according to the setup screen. However it is never assigned the drive letter C.

I have checked and double-checked the connection. I tried a new EIDE cable as well.

I even tried some registry hacks I found on the web all to no avail.

I tried a spare drive, and that worked. The BIOS did see it, and XP did assign drive letter C: to it.

But as a test, I ran KillDisk on the spare drive and it was also affected in the same way! It no longer was detected by the BIOS on boot-up, and Windows XP no longer assigned the letter C: to the drive!

I've tried running the Recovery Conole and using fixmbr and fixboot, but that does not fix anything.

I've tried installing XP from scratch numerous times and it always has the same problem.

My question is, are my 2 drives now ruined because of this? Is there another utility that will restore whatever was ruined by KillDisk?

Thanks!

Details please?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 12:01 AM PDT

I would have tried the hard disk makers diagnostics. But given the sparse information (age, make/model, settings) there is hope. But just not enough information.

The really good news is the BIOS sees the drive and you writing that XP will not assign a drive letter. This is common for a blank drive and some machines. If I boot the XP CD and partition the drive I then can see a drive letter and install XP or other.

Bob

Details
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 12:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Details please?

It is a Dell 3000 machine and I am using a Maxtor DiamondMax 10 HD(2005).

I have partitioned the drive...that works fine. However Windows will not assign C to the drive. Same with the spare drive that I tested KillDisk on. Before KillDisk, I could install Windows XP on it with no problems and Windows assigned the HD to letter C.

After I ran KillDisk, Windows would no longer assign C to the drive.

Thanx

Still hope. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 12:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Details

You write "I have partitioned the drive...that works fine. However Windows will not assign C to the drive." but you didn't tell how you did the partitioning.

I hope you will use the native XP tools to do this and not something else.

I bet the drives are fine.

Bob

Partitioning
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 1:17 AM PDT

Oh sorry...I just partitioned it using Windows XP install and then formatted.

Is it that big of a deal?
by john_mcdoogle / August 28, 2006 12:05 AM PDT

From all accounts, aside from a minor annoyance about the main drive not being labeled as C:, everything seems to be working fine. No other major problems to speak of?

So I have to ask, is having the drive label C: really THAT important? XP isn't like the old 9x versions of Windows, and is quite happy to be installed on a non-C: partition. Programs will work just fine... So is it REALLY that important that the label be C: ? Unless you've got some other major problem, like your misnomer subject line suggests, I'd suggest just learning to live with it. Out of all the things you can get upset about, there HAS to be something more deserving of your ire.

I think so
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 12:20 AM PDT

I think it's a big deal because most programs will default install programs to C:. Since Windows refuses to label my HD C, some other drive is C like a CD-ROM drive or my USB drive if I happen to have that plugged in. It doesn't make the system unusable, but it is an anoynance.

THERE IS A XP BUG where we don't get a C (more)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: I think so

For instance Microsoft left us with the bug that the hard disk will not be C if we have a ZIP DRIVE in the system during install. Other drives will cause this as well.

No cure is planned so we are left to remove the drive that causes this.

Bob

Here's the article that notes this bug.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 1:23 AM PDT
No zip drive
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 3:46 AM PDT

I read this article already and I do not have a zip drive.

In fact, I unplugged every single drive EXCEPT the primary hard-drive and Windows STILL did not assign it the letter C.

Other items can cause this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 3:54 AM PDT
In reply to: No zip drive

At least we know the drive is well. Now you are just in drive letter issue mode.

When I see this I wipe the drive one more time and do it again.

Good luck,

Bob

drive
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 4:00 AM PDT

I have wiped the drive with KillDisk 3 times, and I tried deleting the partition and formating with the Windows installer 3 times. Everytime it has the same drive letter issue.

Argh!

"tried" That's interesting.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2006 4:06 AM PDT
In reply to: drive

This tells me that you failed to accomplish some step. But these failures (outside of the drive lettering) were not shared.

Maybe a clue there.

Try this. Instead of killdisk, try the drive maker's tools and see if they have a zero fill utility.

Also, be sure you have the setup in a stock form. That is, the hard disk as master on the primary connection etc.

Bob

No they won't
by john_mcdoogle / August 28, 2006 1:14 AM PDT
In reply to: I think so

The installation programs will automatically default to installing on whatever is the primary partition. Unless you have a program with some completely brain dead installer, this is a non-issue.

installing
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 4:04 AM PDT
In reply to: No they won't

I was installing Nero, and some other software and it was defaulting to C...which wasn't the primary drive. I believe F or G was the primary.

XP install after killdisk
by billzhills / August 28, 2006 12:20 AM PDT

Dbl check your BIOS settings for primary boot device, not boot order. I've had Xp shoved down to another drive letter due to add in cards/removable devices listed as the primary boot device.

On spare drive, before Kill Disk, correct drive assigment achived as XP looks for previous installs. This would disqualify any other device as primary boot.

Largest issue with having the OS on a partition other than "C" is installing drivers. Drivers look for the OS on "C" and will not install correctly if you use the CD install wizard.

Bill

I use Killdisk on............
by Trance_Zac / August 28, 2006 4:33 AM PDT

Every machine I build. Don't bother looking for it in CMOS!
Killdisk leaves the drive in a "RAW" format
Just clear CMOS & Reset defaults
Check to make sure CD-ROM is first in boot order & let XP disk format volume to NTFS during install

I've done this literally hundreds of times - You're making it harder than it is by looking for HD in CMOS
It's not formatted to NTFS or FAT 32 & is not marked Active
This RAW format is really NO format at all - just Zero's written to drive!

KillDisk
by cmt9000 / August 28, 2006 10:14 PM PDT

Unfortunately, my Dell BIOS does not have a 'reset to defaults' option.

Anyway, I just used another spare drive that I DID NOT use KillDisk on, and it works fine.

I am still not sure why or how KillDisk did this.

Killdisk Wipes Your..........
by Trance_Zac / August 28, 2006 10:28 PM PDT
In reply to: KillDisk

Hard Drive by overwriting all data on it with Zeros.
Unlike reformatting, which leaves your HD formatted & ready to go - Killdisk leaves it in a RAW stae, just like a NEW HD!

All you need to do is make sure the PC is set to boot from CD-R 1st & pop in your XP disk (most modern machines are set to boot from CD-R 1st anyway)

Reboot the machine & XP will begin loading files, shortly after that you will get a screen asking what partition you want to Format. The RAW Partiton should already be highlighted
Chooses "Format Using the NTFS file system" & let the install disk do the format & continue to do it's thing

KillDisk KILLED hard drive!!!
by BlackBart1955 / August 29, 2006 1:15 PM PDT

It sounds to me like you need to buy yet another product, which will work much better than KillDisk. Go to http://www.acronis.com and buy their Acronis TrueImage 9.0 Home and Acronis Disk Director Suite 10.0 bundle. (The TrueImage is a great backup program that you SHOULD use AFTER you fix your hard drive.) Recommendation: No need pay extra to have a CD shipped to you, but DO pay the extra $6.00 to have the download service to always be able to download it on demand. I cannot tell you how many times I have used it!

Now here is the tricky part. You will need to make an Acronis Bootable Recovery CD, but how would you do that when you cannot yet install it? Do you have another computer or a friend?s computer that you could install it on (just long enough to make the Recovery CD?) Make it with BOTH products installed on the computer. There?s no need to put the OS Switching Program on the CD unless you DO use something other than Windows. This CD will start either one of the programs (your choice from a menu of options), whenever you cannot normally bootup your computer.

Once you have made your CD, boot up with it, and run the Disk Director Suite. This is a partitioning program that will allow you to SEE what that trouble is with your hard drive and fix it, with the aid of many powerful options. My guess is that your hard drive is probably listed as unallocated. If so, you can use the Create New Drive function, format the drive VERY QUICKLY, and then, using the Advanced Options, you could change the sector size down as low as 512 bytes and even change the drive letter if it is listed incorrectly. I have used this program many times on fixing my computer and many of my friend?s computers and I highly recommend it. I would also highly recommend using the TrueImage to backup your computer once you get it fixed.

If you DON?T buy these products, there IS one other way that you could change your drive letters, that is already built into Windows XP?but you have to be CERTAIN that you are right because you cannot SEE each partition like you can in the Acronis Disk Director Suite.

First, before I tell you how to change the drive letters, I would recommend that you do this without anything else hooked up. Remove any USB devices that would add a new drive letter, and if you have a second hard drive, disconnect that too. You should only have your main hard drive (the one you want for drive C:\) and of course, your CD/DVD drive(s) hooked up. Do NOT have any extra partitions on the hard drive yet. This will ENSURE that your Hard Drive is drive C:\ and your CD/DVD will be drive D:\ (and drive E:\ for the second, if you have one.) Make any new partitions AFTER you do this operation, or you will probably have to rename those too.

To rename your partitions, open the Start Menu and click on ?Help and Support? (the one with the question mark inside the blue circle). In the Search bar, type in ?Drive letters?. Then in the results options, click on ?Assign, change, or remove a drive letter?. When you click on that, you will be given the options of ?Using the Windows Interface? or ?Using the Command Line?. I personally like to use the Command Line. If you can follow a few simple instructions, you should find it very easy to do.

to set bios to defaults on a dell
by Basket628 / August 29, 2006 1:30 PM PDT

turn on the cap lock light and num lock light and scroll lock light then hold down the alt hit f then hold down the alt hit e then hold the alt hit b then hit escape save and exit that will put the dell to defaults.

This Thread has Gotten
by Trance_Zac / August 30, 2006 3:52 AM PDT

Ridiculous!

Killdisk is simply a low level formatting program that writes Zeros to the HD.
It's the same method used by most HD manufacturers.

When you go to download the diagnostic tools for Maxtor, Seagate, Western Digital, etc. these floppy based utilities all include HD Integrity testing plus the opton of writing Zeros to the disk.

The disk is left in a RAW format, Just as when you buy a NEW Hard Drive.
New Hard Drives are RAW, they do not come formatted.

I've used Killdisk on literally hundreds of HD's over the years & if anything, it helps to eliminate any surface imperfections (bad sectors) the same way that repeatedly formatting does - Never had a problem.

Go straight from a wipe with Killdisk to XP disk performing the format - couldn't be simpler!

