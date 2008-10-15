Kids & Cell Phones - Somebody's Been There

Phones forum

by MSkyMan / October 15, 2008 5:13 AM PDT

Looking for some help. One of my sons has gone through three cell phones in less than 2 years. Of course if your plan is up for renewal you are eligible for a phone discount. If it's not .. you pay full price.

He must be very hard on phones. He does alot of texting. What advice can you give a Dad who is about at his wits end on purchasing "disposable" phones for a son.

13 total posts
Collapse -
craigs list and ebay
by Pepe7 / October 15, 2008 6:06 AM PDT

There's aren't many options here. Either your son learns how to take care of his toys, or you try to find more affordable replacement phones via craigs list or ebay. A GSM provider is nice in this regard since there are a whole slew of unlocked phones available. YMMV. I see the whole kids & cell phones issue as more of a privilege that can easily be taken away. Out of curiosity is your son old enough to have a small part time job like a paper route, etc.?

Collapse -
He Pays!
by MSkyMan / October 15, 2008 6:54 AM PDT
In reply to: craigs list and ebay

Oh don't worry he pays. We aren't talking about your average ... "I want a pony" household. The cost for phones comes out of his earned money.

I just can't believe these phones are not built to last longer. Anything you have found as typical "Do's and Don'ts" that might be helpful?

Collapse -
which provider are you guys using?
by Pepe7 / October 15, 2008 7:28 AM PDT
In reply to: He Pays!

That way we can recommend specific handsets that are compatible with Verizon, ATT, etc.

I apologize for sounding harsh regarding your kid's phone habit. It's nice to hear he is learning some responsibility along the way and paying the bill. The older Nokia candybar style phones (for example) certainly were more bullet proof than the current models IMO and E. I can't count the number of times I dropped them while biking and they barely missed a beat. They didn't have the same features as the new phones obviously. Are the screens/displays cracking or is it the keys/keyboards that are going bad on your son's phones(?) It would also help to know exactly which ones he's going through to get an idea of what else might be (more) durable based on what's he's used previously.

cheers,
Pedro

Collapse -
Appreciate the Feedback
by MSkyMan / October 15, 2008 8:25 AM PDT

Thanks Pedro ... we are an AT&T household. This most recent phone he went through was a Razr. Part of the problem is 1) I think he allows his phone battery to build a memory becuase he charges it before it even runs down 2) I think he texts and talks while it's plugged in (charging) which I understand is a no no 3) he just texts so much I don't know if these phones are built to take that.

I wish someone would come out with a review that says if you text alot use these phones. He purchased a LG Shine today so we'll see how that goes.

Thanks.

Collapse -
Charging/Working with Lithium-Ion batteries
by Pepe7 / October 15, 2008 12:25 PM PDT

FWIW, the Lithium-Ion cells used in the razr and other devices do not have memory problems like older Nickel-cadmium battery technology. That said, it's not a good idea to run them down to near zero- that's what will help reduce the lifespan. Also, AFAIK the ideal way to charge a Lithium-Ion battery is frequently and slowly. That's why I tend keep my phone(s) connected to my PC(s) via USB as much as possible since it's a trickle charge vs the AC adapter to the outlet. There's more info on the various techs @ batteryuniversity.com

I wasn't aware that talking/texting while charging would be an issue per se. But perhaps that depends on the handset/OS. That's news to me anyway, but I honestly never did it when I had either a RAZR or v series Moto. Anyway, I just don't see the connection necessarily to the phone problems your son is having. I could however see the keypad getting trashed on a RAZR after a lot of texting though. YMMV.
Hopefully the Shine will hold up for him a little better(!)

Collapse -
Make sure to take out the insurance for the LG Shine
by PudgyOne / October 17, 2008 9:59 AM PDT

They have a know issue with the Bluetooth. For $4.99 a month, it's worth it. If phone is lost broken or stolen, can be replaced for $50, I think. Had my daughter's LG Shine repaired for FREE at the ATT Repair Center.


Rick

Collapse -
(NT) Be aware that some replacement phones are refurbs (n/t)
by Pepe7 / October 18, 2008 3:30 PM PDT
Collapse -
reply
by DonEisan / October 16, 2008 11:17 PM PDT

try Virgin they have phones for $10.00 and up no contract

Collapse -
Cell Phone Help Tip
by Joe Gilbert / October 25, 2008 5:27 PM PDT

I have a friend who went through the same probilum with his son going through 3 cell phones in less then a year,so he told his son that if he didn't quit being so hard on his phone that he wasn't going to get him another phone,and that he would just have to go without a phone until he could buy his own phone. Also try takeing the phone privilages away for a wile and see if that helps any. And when you or another family member gets a new phone just give him the old phone instead of getting him a new phone all the time,that should take care of him going through so many phones in such a short period of time. Most kids don't want an old phone to use,they always want that new phone,so if they get stuck with haveing to go without a phine or haveing to use someone elses old phone,they'll learn real quick not to be so hard on a phone all the time.

Collapse -
please learn to read
by Ck87.JF / October 29, 2008 4:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Cell Phone Help Tip

The original poster already noted that his son pays for the bills, so that has nothing to do with this.

Collapse -
Comfortable Keypad phone Is the Option
by samjustin / October 4, 2009 5:16 PM PDT
In reply to: Cell Phone Help Tip

Its already mention earlier that bill is not the question here, Handset which satisfy son demand is the main priority, I think Your son should use Nokia handset which are actually built with the mind of soft keypads, they are available at cheap costs.

Collapse -
Great cellphone for kids
by hkymom3234 / September 30, 2009 2:25 AM PDT

I personally was very hesitant giving my son a cellphone because I was scared he would abuse the situation and make some outrageous bill. Then a girlfriend of mine introduced me to Tracfone which is a prepaid cell phone that is just absolutely the greatest. I can personalize a plan to give him the minutes I think he needs for emergencies and contacting home. It is so cheap and he absolutely adores his Nokia phone with all those games and a camera. Tracfone really made me feel better about giving my son a cellphone for school and I really think you should look into it.

