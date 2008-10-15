Kids & Cell Phones - Somebody's Been There

I have a friend who went through the same probilum with his son going through 3 cell phones in less then a year,so he told his son that if he didn't quit being so hard on his phone that he wasn't going to get him another phone,and that he would just have to go without a phone until he could buy his own phone. Also try takeing the phone privilages away for a wile and see if that helps any. And when you or another family member gets a new phone just give him the old phone instead of getting him a new phone all the time,that should take care of him going through so many phones in such a short period of time. Most kids don't want an old phone to use,they always want that new phone,so if they get stuck with haveing to go without a phine or haveing to use someone elses old phone,they'll learn real quick not to be so hard on a phone all the time.