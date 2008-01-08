Turn off, unplug and reseat the keyboard cable. Restart and try again. If no go, you'll need to start ruling things out. Try another keyboard first. Keyboards can have either PS2 type connectors or USB. If you lose one port, you can try moving to another.
Hello,
I have an HP computer running xp. I was trying to access my quickbooks program and now my keyboard wont respond at all. The 'num lock' is lit, there are other, normal, lights lit, it is plugged in at both ends, but it wont respond at all. This effectively puts me out of business til this is fixed. Any suggestions?
Thanks.
