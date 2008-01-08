Computer Help forum

General discussion

Keyboard wont respond

by g01den / January 8, 2008 7:40 AM PST

Hello,
I have an HP computer running xp. I was trying to access my quickbooks program and now my keyboard wont respond at all. The 'num lock' is lit, there are other, normal, lights lit, it is plugged in at both ends, but it wont respond at all. This effectively puts me out of business til this is fixed. Any suggestions?
Thanks.
G

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Keyboard wont respond
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Keyboard wont respond
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Use mouse to get to shut down
by Steven Haninger / January 8, 2008 8:33 AM PST
In reply to: Keyboard wont respond

Turn off, unplug and reseat the keyboard cable. Restart and try again. If no go, you'll need to start ruling things out. Try another keyboard first. Keyboards can have either PS2 type connectors or USB. If you lose one port, you can try moving to another.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Have you done anything recently or stuck keys?
by keithhodgson / January 9, 2008 4:21 AM PST
In reply to: Keyboard wont respond

Have you done anything recently like moved your PC? E.g. is it a USB keyboard or mouse and the cable now plugged in wrong way round? or if it's PS/2 are the mouse and keyboard in the wrong way round? Installed new software? Changed any keyboard settings?
Has someone else been tinkering with your PC?
Is a key stuck down? as this can lock you keyboard up - try another keyboard you can normally get one fairly cheaply from a computer shop -

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.