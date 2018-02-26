Windows Legacy OS forum

keyboard won't type

by jag003 / December 13, 2006 12:44 AM PST

I'm using Windows XP, Media Center Edition 2002, SP-2. Frequently on startup, my keyboard does not work. That is, I can't type. I have to reboot to use it. The keyboard works OK on a Windows XP Home Edition, SP-2 but is having troubles with the Media Center Edition.

It's a Microsoft keyboard and I've reloaded the driver. But this did not solve the problem. I tried another keyboard, with the same resulting problem. It seems to me it has to be a Windows issue. I visited the Microsoft web site and their only suggestion is to reload the driver.

The problem is intermittent. That is, it occurs say every third or fourth startup. The board power lights are on, but you can't type without rebooting. I can't type in any program or in dialog boxes.

Any suggestions?

