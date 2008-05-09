The CDROM drive had aged and would only boot some but not all bootable CDs. They lucked out when I duplicated the nonbooting CD to a CDR and the drive liked that.
My computer seems to post find. It see's the HD. I have tried two things to get a OS on my system. My ultimate goal is to get XP Pro installed. Any help on either option would be great! ( I can get the system to a A: prompt and also into the BIOS )
Here are the two thiings I have tried.
1) GOAL ; To install win98 then upgrade to WinXP Pro. ( I know this XP Pro disc works fine because when I put it in my laptop - the splash screen and options are present) anyways on the 98 install -- 98 boot disc is recognized then I choose Option 1 to Start Windows 98 Setup from CD-ROM. Keep in mind that I know the keyboard works at this point. I choose option 1 and then the normal blue screen appears but my keyboard stops working? Meaning I cannot press ENTER to continue. Frustrating as all get out!
2) I set the BIOS to boot from HDD to CD Rom. I insert bootable XP PRO .. I get invalid disc error?
Any help???
Nascar4Num9