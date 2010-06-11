Keyboard stop working

Well, that leaves three likely possibilities:
1) Your keyboard is dying
2) Your keyboard's USB cable is bad
3) Your iMac's USB port(s) is/are bad
In all three cases, your best bet is probably calling Apple. Especially if the system is under warranty. If it's #3, that will require a logic board replacement, and so if the system's out of warranty, you'd probably be better off getting a whole new one.
I never know when my keyboard on my iMac wil just stop. I have to unplug if from the USB and re-plug it to start working again. I've had the same setup for a couple of years. Started doing this about 1 month ago. I'm using Snow Leopard v 10.6.3.
Thanks
Peter