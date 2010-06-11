Mac OS forum

by greatmusic--2008 / June 11, 2010 1:50 AM PDT

I never know when my keyboard on my iMac wil just stop. I have to unplug if from the USB and re-plug it to start working again. I've had the same setup for a couple of years. Started doing this about 1 month ago. I'm using Snow Leopard v 10.6.3.
Thanks

Peter

Well
by Jimmy Greystone / June 11, 2010 2:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Keyboard stop working

Well, that leaves three likely possibilities:

1) Your keyboard is dying
2) Your keyboard's USB cable is bad
3) Your iMac's USB port(s) is/are bad

In all three cases, your best bet is probably calling Apple. Especially if the system is under warranty. If it's #3, that will require a logic board replacement, and so if the system's out of warranty, you'd probably be better off getting a whole new one.

New?
by greatmusic--2008 / June 11, 2010 4:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Well

Jimmy thanks for the reply.

A whole new what? Keyboard or computer?

If
by Jimmy Greystone / June 11, 2010 7:03 AM PDT
In reply to: New?

If it's the logic board that has the issue, and your iMac is out of warranty, a new computer. Repairing it would likely cost in the neighborhood of $600-$700, so may as well just spend the little extra to get a new system at that point.

But if you have a spare USB keyboard, or don't mind buying one (it doesn't have to be an Apple keyboard), that would be a good way to figure out if it's more likely your computer or keyboard. And that's what you want to find out, is that the keyboard is having issues. That's a less than $100 fix.

Thanks
by greatmusic--2008 / June 11, 2010 11:25 AM PDT
In reply to: If

I'll check it out and let you know.

