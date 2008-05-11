Keyboard mysteries

Computer Help forum

by RA57000 / May 11, 2008 2:36 AM PDT

I have a Dell Inspiron 6000 computer - I am trying to use the Greater than and Smaller than characters in Excel but cannot get them. I was able to get them once, when in Numlock, and using the Right Alt key. There must have been another key involved, because I cannot get the two characters anymore. Of course, I had to use this combination because the regular use of keys does not give me the characters I want. My question is twofold :
a) How do I get these two characters ?
b) How can I obtain a listing of all the characters available on the keyboard, using any possible key combination of a standard keyboard.

Thank for any help you may offer.

5 total posts
ASCII
by welrdelr / May 11, 2008 4:24 AM PDT
There is a table of all ASCII characters that will tell you every combination. A US standard keyboard has them located to the right of the M key.
http://www.ascii.cl/htmlcodes.htm <--- to help you.

M<N or N>M but not M=N.

Re: < and >
by Kees Bakker / May 11, 2008 5:03 AM PDT
As Porch said, it depends on the keyboard lay-out. On a regular US keyboard the bottom row the < is above the comma and the > is above the dot. It might be different on laptops and on foreign language keyboards.

You can find the numeric values for ascii-codes in http://www.asciitable.com/ or http://ascii.cl/ for example. It's alt-6-0 and alt-6-2 (on numeric pad, in some languages numlock has to be on).

Kees

Keyboard mystery
by RA57000 / May 11, 2008 10:09 AM PDT
Thanks Porch-a-Geese and Kees Bakker. My keyboard shows the < and > in the upper row next to the letter M. My problem was that when I pressed shift and <, it would not show the <. Found out it was because I was working in French, with the Canadian Multilingual keyboard layout. In order to get the < or >, I must press both the Window and Shift key. When I reverted to the English Language with the US Keyboard, the normal Shift and < gave me the symbol I wanted.
Thanks for your assistance.

Re: keyboard
by Kees Bakker / May 11, 2008 9:30 PM PDT
Thanks for telling. It's a perfect explanation. On different keyboard symbols might be on a different place, and while you see what's printed on it (i.e. the US-layout), the software displays whatever symbol is defined for that same location on that particular keyboard.

Kees

