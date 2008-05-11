Keyboard mysteries

There is a table of all ASCII characters that will tell you every combination. A US standard keyboard has them located to the right of the M key.
http://www.ascii.cl/htmlcodes.htm <--- to help you.
M<N or N>M but not M=N.
I have a Dell Inspiron 6000 computer - I am trying to use the Greater than and Smaller than characters in Excel but cannot get them. I was able to get them once, when in Numlock, and using the Right Alt key. There must have been another key involved, because I cannot get the two characters anymore. Of course, I had to use this combination because the regular use of keys does not give me the characters I want. My question is twofold :
a) How do I get these two characters ?
b) How can I obtain a listing of all the characters available on the keyboard, using any possible key combination of a standard keyboard.
Thank for any help you may offer.