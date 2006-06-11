If the previous operating system was anything prior to XP, the keyboard may need a new set up keyboard softare. Check the website of the computer model or the keyboard manufacturer..
Hope this helps.
Grif
My operating system is XP PRO,
After installing XP PRO, something strange happened to my keyboard, when pressing the key 2 with shift, I should get @ but that is not the case, what I get is " (quote or unquote), and when I press apostrophe with shift I get @, the two keys are switched, the rest of the keys are functioning correctly, how can I reswitch the two keys, put them right?
Perhaps it s worth mentioning that I use two languages, English and Arabic, ofcourse I did install
the two languages during the installment of the XP PRO.
Adnansaleh