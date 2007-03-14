Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Key suspect 'admits 9/11 guilt

by Mark5019 / March 14, 2007 10:06 AM PDT

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 11 September attacks, has admitted responsibility, a court transcript says.

"I was responsible for the 9/11 Operation, from A to Z," he said.

He also reportedly confessed to planning to attack Big Ben and Heathrow airport in London, at the hearing at the US Guantanamo Bay camp in Cuba.

The hearing was the first time the Pakistani national had faced a court since being captured four years ago.

Sheikh Mohammed was believed to be the third most senior al-Qaeda leader before his capture in March 2003.


well they should find nearest wall and shoot him

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/americas/6452573.stm

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Key suspect 'admits 9/11 guilt
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Key suspect 'admits 9/11 guilt
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) Why waste time finding a wall?
by jmhal / March 14, 2007 12:19 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) you have to protect the onlookers:)
by Mark5019 / March 14, 2007 12:52 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
He's for old fashioned sharia right?
by grimgraphix / March 14, 2007 12:59 PM PDT

What is wrong with a crowd and a pile of rocks?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How did they get the information?
by EdH / March 14, 2007 9:16 PM PDT

I hope they didn't torture him! Because it's impossible to get information that way, as we've been told. I sure hope he was treated humanely in accordance to the Geneva Conventions which don't apply to his case.

Must handle terrorists with kid gloves after all!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: How did they get the information?
by John Robie / March 15, 2007 12:02 AM PDT
"Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said there was no way of knowing whether the confession was the result of torture."

"We need to know if this purported confession would be enough to convict him at a fair trial," he said.

"It appeared, from a judge's question, that Mr Mohammed had made allegations of torture in US custody."

"However, when asked whether his statement was produced under duress, he said it was not."

Torture to get intelligence could possibly be fruitful. Torture to get an admission, like done in the old medieval chambers, usually results in the admission to stop or reduce the torture and generally not fruitful or accurate.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The transcript
by JP Bill / March 15, 2007 12:08 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
who cares and why is this sub human still
by Mark5019 / March 15, 2007 2:50 AM PDT

above ground?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Subhuman? Wish that were so.
by drpruner / March 15, 2007 5:15 AM PDT

He's as highly-evolved as the rest of us, is the scientific opinion.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
sorry i dont reconize as evolved as us
by Mark5019 / March 15, 2007 6:12 AM PDT

you may think hes as evolved as u but hes sub human to my views ans deserves to be put down

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mohammed
by taboma / March 15, 2007 2:22 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
re: key suspect "admits" 9/11 guilt
by ILoveEmail / April 7, 2007 4:43 AM PDT

SomehoSomehow, I don't think the suspect "admitted anything. They had him say this stuff in a "secret meeting," which means he had no attorney, which is a violation of due process. I think our hgovernment tortured him to worm the confession out of him. Confessions gotten through torture are inadmissible.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think maybe
by Glenda / April 7, 2007 7:01 AM PDT

You should read what the Geneva Convention is all about! Read it then come back and tell us that terrorists have any rights at all under that document! Get some real life experience and come back in a few years with what you think.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.