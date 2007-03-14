Key suspect 'admits 9/11 guilt

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 11 September attacks, has admitted responsibility, a court transcript says.
"I was responsible for the 9/11 Operation, from A to Z," he said.
He also reportedly confessed to planning to attack Big Ben and Heathrow airport in London, at the hearing at the US Guantanamo Bay camp in Cuba.
The hearing was the first time the Pakistani national had faced a court since being captured four years ago.
Sheikh Mohammed was believed to be the third most senior al-Qaeda leader before his capture in March 2003.
