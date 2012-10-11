KEY CHAIN access problem

Just redid entire computer with Leopard, a new hard drive and new RAM. However, the keychain access apparently has old password after I installed it from factorydisk and gave it the same password as before.



When following directions to remove the Library keychain access files, it copies to desktop but needs the

Administrator password to delete it from the Library location! So how do I get to change it? By the way, it doesn't shake when I enter the usual password. It

just doesn't accept the password. As a note: this occured when switching the larger drive to a primary position.



<div>Further actions taken:

1) Reloaded Leopard install disc and under user of volume selected (unseen) System Administrator (root) - not my user name. Didn't see the option when I went to

set it up! But still did not accept the old password.

2) Entered newer password under the root selection on primary and secondary drives. I also accessed the disk via the option key to select the disk in an alternate way and noticed it stated the primary drive was on 10.5.8, the secondary matched the install disk of 10.5. Don't know if this is germaine or not. Still no good!

3) I can get into the machine however. Tried logging out at the log in screen (the only place that shakes ). I tried getting into safe mode but it didn't work. I also notice, the menu bar does not have the eject symbol but it does appear in the finder and does work.



Anyone have any other ideas?



Key chain access won't let me sign in with old or a newer password!



The procedure was to go to Applications/Utilities/KeychainAccess/Preferences/General/Reset My Keychain which I did.



I still cannot sign in. What's next?

</div>