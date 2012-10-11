Mac OS forum

Question

KEY CHAIN access problem

by talkinglens / October 11, 2012 11:53 PM PDT

Just redid entire computer with Leopard, a new hard drive and new RAM. However, the keychain access apparently has old password after I installed it from factorydisk and gave it the same password as before.

When following directions to remove the Library keychain access files, it copies to desktop but needs the
Administrator password to delete it from the Library location! So how do I get to change it? By the way, it doesn't shake when I enter the usual password. It
just doesn't accept the password. As a note: this occured when switching the larger drive to a primary position.

<div>Further actions taken:
1) Reloaded Leopard install disc and under user of volume selected (unseen) System Administrator (root) - not my user name. Didn't see the option when I went to
set it up! But still did not accept the old password.
2) Entered newer password under the root selection on primary and secondary drives. I also accessed the disk via the option key to select the disk in an alternate way and noticed it stated the primary drive was on 10.5.8, the secondary matched the install disk of 10.5. Don't know if this is germaine or not. Still no good!
3) I can get into the machine however. Tried logging out at the log in screen (the only place that shakes ). I tried getting into safe mode but it didn't work. I also notice, the menu bar does not have the eject symbol but it does appear in the finder and does work.

Anyone have any other ideas?

Key chain access won't let me sign in with old or a newer password!

The procedure was to go to Applications/Utilities/KeychainAccess/Preferences/General/Reset My Keychain which I did.

I still cannot sign in. What's next?
</div>

You are posting a reply to: KEY CHAIN access problem
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
If you just "redid" the entire computer,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / October 12, 2012 1:04 PM PDT

from the factory install disk, then the Keychain will have the same password as the Admin account that you set up when you first booted the machine up.

What sort of Mac is this?

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Admin name and password not accepted.
by talkinglens / October 12, 2012 2:28 PM PDT

Powermac G5 with Leopard 10.5

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Given that you have not really had time to
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / October 12, 2012 11:44 PM PDT

fill this HD with apps and such, I would suggest that you repeat the Format and Install process again.

IF you actually did that in the first place, like you said you did, then there is no way that the Keychain Access would have an "old" password associated with it.

Unless, of course, there is more to this story than you are currently telling.

BTW, on a Mac there really is not such a thing as Primary or Secondary, or even Master and Slave, as the Mac will boot from whatever disk has a working OS installed on it, internal or external.

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
