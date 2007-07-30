Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe changed says AVG

Sandra..



Did you recently run Window's Updates? It may have precipitated the changes. See what the AVG Forums have to say about the changes:



It is normal that AVG shows that files, the MBR or Boot record to have changed. These are done during normal maintainance, when you or windows updates files or have had to correct errors on the drive. The only time that you should worry is if they also show as infected.



To get AVG to quit showing them as changed, open the AVG Test Center, click the F3 key on your keyboard and tell it to accept the changes. If it still shows something as changed after this.. delete the file named AVG7QT.DAT in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\avg7\ folder and AVG will rebuild it the next time it is run.



The %ALLUSERSPROFILE% is different for each version of Windows. The following are the typical locations for XP and Win9x



XP - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\avg7

Win9x -C:\Windows\All Users\Application Data\avg7



http://forum.grisoft.cz/freeforum/read.php?8,103692,103692#msg-103692



I can't be of help with your "clunking noise".. but the above may be of some help. If you use the search function, at the top of this page, you'should find some further help.



Carol