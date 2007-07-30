Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe changed says AVG

by SandraAlm / July 30, 2007 8:36 AM PDT

Avg finds that Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe are changed but gives no suggestions of what to do about it.
Since I have gotten this report by AVG, I have had a strange repetitive noise at booting up the computer (the same noise, clunk, you get when you click a key you shouldn't), and at the same time, get lines and lines of plus signs in whatever program I'm running.

This sounds like a virus? But AVG finds no virus.
I've run all my fix-computer programs, even bought a new one, but nothing helps. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE someone help me out of this mess!
I'm BEGGING for help!
Sandra

Computer is running Windows XP Prof.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe changed says AVG
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe changed says AVG
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
It is normal ......
by Marianna Schmudlach / July 30, 2007 9:13 AM PDT

It is normal that AVG shows that files, the MBR or Boot record to have changed. These are done during normal maintainance, when you or windows updates files or have had to correct errors on the drive. The only time that you should worry is if they also show as infected.

To get AVG to quit showing them as changed, open the AVG Test Center, click the F3 key on your keyboard and tell it to accept the changes. If it still shows something as changed after this.. delete the file named AVG7QT.DAT in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\avg7\ folder and AVG will rebuild it the next time it is run.

The %ALLUSERSPROFILE% is different for each version of Windows. The following are the typical locations for XP and Win9x

XP - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\avg7
Win9x -C:\Windows\All Users\Application Data\avg7

http://forum.grisoft.cz/freeforum/read.php?2,101487,backpage=7,sv=

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
As a start..
by Carol~ Moderator / July 30, 2007 9:17 AM PDT

Sandra..

Did you recently run Window's Updates? It may have precipitated the changes. See what the AVG Forums have to say about the changes:

It is normal that AVG shows that files, the MBR or Boot record to have changed. These are done during normal maintainance, when you or windows updates files or have had to correct errors on the drive. The only time that you should worry is if they also show as infected.

To get AVG to quit showing them as changed, open the AVG Test Center, click the F3 key on your keyboard and tell it to accept the changes. If it still shows something as changed after this.. delete the file named AVG7QT.DAT in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\avg7\ folder and AVG will rebuild it the next time it is run.

The %ALLUSERSPROFILE% is different for each version of Windows. The following are the typical locations for XP and Win9x

XP - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\avg7
Win9x -C:\Windows\All Users\Application Data\avg7

http://forum.grisoft.cz/freeforum/read.php?8,103692,103692#msg-103692

I can't be of help with your "clunking noise".. but the above may be of some help. If you use the search function, at the top of this page, you'should find some further help.

Carol

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
but what will stop the noise and the plus signs?
by SandraAlm / July 30, 2007 10:01 AM PDT
In reply to: As a start..

AVG originally showed that a file that I had downloaded but not installed had a Trojan. I deleted the file and emptied the Trash. It was after that that I noticed the kern32.dll etc. things., and after that that the noise and the plus signs started.
Has anyone ever heard of such a thing?
It keeps making this stuttering noise, and if I open a mail and try to answer, at least my first three attempts will be a fast-running line of plus signs. This is making me nuts.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PROBLEM SOLVED!!!!!
by SandraAlm / July 30, 2007 10:58 AM PDT

Thank you Carol and Marianna for your help! All is running smoothly now!
Have a great week,
Sandra

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) EXTREMELY good news! :)
by Carol~ Moderator / July 30, 2007 11:03 AM PDT
In reply to: PROBLEM SOLVED!!!!!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.