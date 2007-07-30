Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe changed says AVG

It is normal that AVG shows that files, the MBR or Boot record to have changed. These are done during normal maintainance, when you or windows updates files or have had to correct errors on the drive. The only time that you should worry is if they also show as infected.
To get AVG to quit showing them as changed, open the AVG Test Center, click the F3 key on your keyboard and tell it to accept the changes. If it still shows something as changed after this.. delete the file named AVG7QT.DAT in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\avg7\ folder and AVG will rebuild it the next time it is run.
The %ALLUSERSPROFILE% is different for each version of Windows. The following are the typical locations for XP and Win9x
XP - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\avg7
Win9x -C:\Windows\All Users\Application Data\avg7
http://forum.grisoft.cz/freeforum/read.php?2,101487,backpage=7,sv=
Avg finds that Kernel32.dll user32.dll and ntoskrnl.exe are changed but gives no suggestions of what to do about it.
Since I have gotten this report by AVG, I have had a strange repetitive noise at booting up the computer (the same noise, clunk, you get when you click a key you shouldn't), and at the same time, get lines and lines of plus signs in whatever program I'm running.
This sounds like a virus? But AVG finds no virus.
I've run all my fix-computer programs, even bought a new one, but nothing helps. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE someone help me out of this mess!
I'm BEGGING for help!
Sandra
Computer is running Windows XP Prof.