Kerio MailServer SPAM Filter Has Buffer Overflow

SecurityTracker Alert ID: 1009547
CVE Reference: GENERIC-MAP-NOMATCH
Date: Mar 24 2004
Impact: Denial of service via network, Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network
Fix Available: Yes Vendor Confirmed: Yes
Version(s): prior to 5.7.7
Description: A buffer overflow vulnerability was reported in the Kerio MailServer. The impact was not disclosed.
The vendor reported that there is a buffer overflow in the mail server's SPAM filter. No further details were provided.
Impact: The impact was not disclosed.
[Editor's note: For classification purposes, we have categorized this vulnerability using the typical impacts for buffer overflow vulnerabilities.]
Solution: The vendor has released a fixed version (5.7.7), available at:
http://www.kerio.com/kms_download.html
Vendor URL: www.kerio.com/kms_home.html
Cause: Boundary error
Underlying OS: Windows (NT), Windows (2000), Windows (XP)
http://www.securitytracker.com/alerts/2004/Mar/1009547.html
