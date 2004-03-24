Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Kerio MailServer SPAM Filter Has Buffer Overflow

by Donna Buenaventura / March 24, 2004 12:29 PM PST

SecurityTracker Alert ID: 1009547
CVE Reference: GENERIC-MAP-NOMATCH
Date: Mar 24 2004

Impact: Denial of service via network, Execution of arbitrary code via network, User access via network

Fix Available: Yes Vendor Confirmed: Yes

Version(s): prior to 5.7.7

Description: A buffer overflow vulnerability was reported in the Kerio MailServer. The impact was not disclosed.

The vendor reported that there is a buffer overflow in the mail server's SPAM filter. No further details were provided.

Impact: The impact was not disclosed.

[Editor's note: For classification purposes, we have categorized this vulnerability using the typical impacts for buffer overflow vulnerabilities.]

Solution: The vendor has released a fixed version (5.7.7), available at:

http://www.kerio.com/kms_download.html

Vendor URL: www.kerio.com/kms_home.html

Cause: Boundary error

Underlying OS: Windows (NT), Windows (2000), Windows (XP)

http://www.securitytracker.com/alerts/2004/Mar/1009547.html

