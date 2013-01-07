Networking & Wireless forum

Keep losing network connectivity

by jjr1972 / January 7, 2013 1:22 AM PST

Hi,

For some odd reason l cannot connect to Router as keeps losing connection. I connect for a few secs then it loses connection. I can use my IPAD fine to connect to router.

I have tried to use use both wireless dongle and cable to connect to ADSL router but no luck with both.

I have check for spyware etc but nothing found.

Any help would be appreciated.

I get a cross on my network connectivity icon in network connections with control panel.

I am using Windows xp xp2 patch , drivers and patches are upto date. Device drivers upto date also

Netgear router

Justin.

Details matter.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2013 1:33 AM PST

Such as which netgear, your security settings and why you wrote the XP is up to date when SP3 would not be current.

There is a common Netgear issue but your claim of driver up to date is something I run into a lot. We know we can't ask Windows if the driver is up to date.
Bob

Details matter
by jjr1972 / January 7, 2013 1:43 AM PST
In reply to: Details matter.

It works fine on IPAD.i .e. l can get connection.

What do you mean by which Netgear do you mean router type and what you security settings do you mean?
WEP settings?

Please can you explain, thanks

The bug I bumped into has this connect but not that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2013 1:52 AM PST
In reply to: Details matter

Details matter. I have WEP which you know is insecure. There are kid friendly tools to interfere with that so you would never want to use that unless you are in some farm house with no on around for miles.

And don't get lulled into thinking the router is fine when some devices work. The bug is one that I've encountered and folk and techs are losing a lot of time thinking the router is fine because "my other things work."

This is all volunteer so let's get going. Supply the details so I can look if it's like what I'm running into. Also there is so little detail about XP it's entirely possible its drivers are incorrect and the router is fine.
Bob

