Keep losing network connectivity

Such as which netgear, your security settings and why you wrote the XP is up to date when SP3 would not be current.
There is a common Netgear issue but your claim of driver up to date is something I run into a lot. We know we can't ask Windows if the driver is up to date.
Bob
Hi,
For some odd reason l cannot connect to Router as keeps losing connection. I connect for a few secs then it loses connection. I can use my IPAD fine to connect to router.
I have tried to use use both wireless dongle and cable to connect to ADSL router but no luck with both.
I have check for spyware etc but nothing found.
Any help would be appreciated.
I get a cross on my network connectivity icon in network connections with control panel.
I am using Windows xp xp2 patch , drivers and patches are upto date. Device drivers upto date also
Netgear router
Justin.