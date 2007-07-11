Keep Listening to Buzz post Veronica

agree. It is very sad that Veronica will be leaving BOL and it will only be TM. Lets enjoy the time still with Veronica on and keep listening afterword because Tom and Molly do an superb job. Veronica also stated that she will be periodically appearing after she leaves. I ask all citizens of Buzztown not to move out just because one of our beloved leaders has joined a different community. We should stay strong for our other leaders becuase they do a super job and that's what citizens of Buzztown do!
Candice
I have been reading the goodbye Veronica forums and have noticed a lot of people saying that they'll stop listening to Buzz Out Loud after Veronica leaves. This isn't fair to Tom and Molly. They do a great job on Buzz Out Loud. It's very sad that Veronica is leaving, and she'll be missed, and the week after she leaves will be tough on everyone in Buzztown, but you shouldn't stop listening to Buzz Out Loud just because Veronica is gone. Tom and Molly will keep it going strong. It'll still be great. Besides, even if you do decide to leave, don't you think it's unfair to post that in the forums. I'm sure the situation is tough enough on Tom and Molly, they don't need to know that some of you are leaving with Veronica, which again, you shouldn't. That's just offensive. Also, I bet Veronica doesn't want to see people leave Buzztown. She even said in her blog she loves Buzz Out Loud. I think we should all support both Buzz Out Loud and Veronica's new podcast. What do you think?