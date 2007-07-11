Keep Listening to Buzz post Veronica

The CNET Lounge forum

I have been reading the goodbye Veronica forums and have noticed a lot of people saying that they'll stop listening to Buzz Out Loud after Veronica leaves. This isn't fair to Tom and Molly. They do a great job on Buzz Out Loud. It's very sad that Veronica is leaving, and she'll be missed, and the week after she leaves will be tough on everyone in Buzztown, but you shouldn't stop listening to Buzz Out Loud just because Veronica is gone. Tom and Molly will keep it going strong. It'll still be great. Besides, even if you do decide to leave, don't you think it's unfair to post that in the forums. I'm sure the situation is tough enough on Tom and Molly, they don't need to know that some of you are leaving with Veronica, which again, you shouldn't. That's just offensive. Also, I bet Veronica doesn't want to see people leave Buzztown. She even said in her blog she loves Buzz Out Loud. I think we should all support both Buzz Out Loud and Veronica's new podcast. What do you think?

13 total posts
I totally
by metanoya / July 11, 2007 12:48 PM PDT

agree. It is very sad that Veronica will be leaving BOL and it will only be TM. Lets enjoy the time still with Veronica on and keep listening afterword because Tom and Molly do an superb job. Veronica also stated that she will be periodically appearing after she leaves. I ask all citizens of Buzztown not to move out just because one of our beloved leaders has joined a different community. We should stay strong for our other leaders becuase they do a super job and that's what citizens of Buzztown do!


Candice

I know
by Alegoo92 / July 11, 2007 12:56 PM PDT

But sometimes in veronica-less episodes I lose attention. But I still love Tom and Molly.

Alex

Right to leave...
by shawnlin / July 11, 2007 1:38 PM PDT

There's a concept I really like remembering in times like this:
If they want to go, let them. If they come back, it was "meant to be". If they don't, it is not a tragedy.
Look, I may not hang out with with old friends, etc. I haven't spoken to in a while, but I still hold them dearly in my mind and heart and I speak well of them at times when bringing them up is appropriate. It was meant to be a particular relationship for a particular time. Then life changes things. It's evolution, it's growth - I sure ain't wearing favorite size 8 shoes because now I'm a size 12 - it just doesn't work right now. Certainly, sometimes you find a great thing that you'll keep with your forever - but you may have to go through a few things to actually know when to take up that long term opportunity.

It's the natural order of things. You certainly have a right to promote a compelling reason for all of us to "stick together". I just ask you to consider the right of those that wish to leave (or become relatively inactive, etc.) to do so.

Personal example - I may not be a part of my vol. fire department anymore, but I'd do whatever I could to help them out if the call went out that they were in need. Period.

There's nothing *wrong* with people leaving, and ...there's nothing wrong with welcoming them back with a firm handshake or open arms either.

For me and for a while, I intend to stay. At the same time, I may leave as my interests and available time change.

Best,
Shalin

(NT) Well said! I do agree.
by udayan71 / July 11, 2007 11:16 PM PDT
I also agree
by calover123456 / July 12, 2007 11:53 AM PDT
I was really directing that message towards those who are leaving and insulting Tom and Molly in the process. And I don't want to see Buzz Out Loud hit tough times. You made a good point though. Very insightful.

I'm sticking around.
by Renegade Knight / July 11, 2007 3:41 PM PDT

I followed V to Buzz, but I'm sticking for Tom and Molly. I doubt I'll be checking out whatever that place she's going to.

Leave....
by dro0001 / July 11, 2007 8:02 PM PDT

...since if you do, you are obviously just a fan of Veronica and not the show. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Had it been Tom or Molly leaving....
by kwahhn / July 11, 2007 11:10 PM PDT

I still would have stopped listening. I think all of them are that vital to the BOL equations.

Also, for me, I think this makes a good stopping point for me move on to something else.

I won't let the door hit me on the way out.

Also, I don't think it's unfair...
by kwahhn / July 11, 2007 11:36 PM PDT

to post this in the forums. I think the powers that be need to understand why some of the community listens to the program.

I started listening to BOL because of the interactions of Molly, Tom and Veronica. The content of the program was still informative, but not really a priority for myself. When either of the three were absent from the show it really felt liked it lacked a bit. This is my personal opinion and certainly doesn't hold true for everyone else.

I will not be listening any longer because I would like to remember the show like it was when I first started listening to it. I have no doubt that Molly and Tom will keep the program going strong and Veronica will astound us even more by what she will produce in the future.

Long Live our robot overlords.

Keep Listening to Buzz post Veronica
by wizkids32 / July 12, 2007 7:22 AM PDT

YEP I will keep listening to BOL with out Veronica as long as they keep doing the show I will keep listening to the show.

Hypocrites
by Taegugki / July 12, 2007 3:21 PM PDT

So if all these people are going to stop listening based on Veronica leaving, I don't hear them talking about how they were listening to crave or prize fight or the daily iphone news, etc etc etc (other things that Veronica appeared on). Apparently BOL is better than they care to admit!!!!!

(NT) Why would not I?
by nutjob / July 13, 2007 6:03 AM PDT
