Keep Listening to Buzz post Veronica

There's a concept I really like remembering in times like this:

***

If they want to go, let them. If they come back, it was "meant to be". If they don't, it is not a tragedy.

***

Look, I may not hang out with with old friends, etc. I haven't spoken to in a while, but I still hold them dearly in my mind and heart and I speak well of them at times when bringing them up is appropriate. It was meant to be a particular relationship for a particular time. Then life changes things. It's evolution, it's growth - I sure ain't wearing favorite size 8 shoes because now I'm a size 12 - it just doesn't work right now. Certainly, sometimes you find a great thing that you'll keep with your forever - but you may have to go through a few things to actually know when to take up that long term opportunity.



It's the natural order of things. You certainly have a right to promote a compelling reason for all of us to "stick together". I just ask you to consider the right of those that wish to leave (or become relatively inactive, etc.) to do so.



Personal example - I may not be a part of my vol. fire department anymore, but I'd do whatever I could to help them out if the call went out that they were in need. Period.



There's nothing *wrong* with people leaving, and ...there's nothing wrong with welcoming them back with a firm handshake or open arms either.



For me and for a while, I intend to stay. At the same time, I may leave as my interests and available time change.



Best,

Shalin