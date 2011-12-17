If you want it to be named .MPEG then rename it. As there is MPEG 1 to 4 or more, nothing seems wrong so far.
And I use HANDBRAKE and/or DVD FLICK depending on what I want the final use to be.
Bob
JVC Everio HD
model #GZ-HM320BU
CNET's Forum on camcorders is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or buying advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover types of camcorders (ranging from Mini-DV, DVD, to hard drive models), HD camcorders, lenses, zoom, image stabilization, video transferring, and other camcorder-related questions and topics.
JVC Everio HD
model #GZ-HM320BU
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.