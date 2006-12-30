Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Just scored an enormous coup in the antique book biz.

by Ziks511 / December 27, 2006 5:42 AM PST

I bought a 1954 First Edition of Reach for the Sky by Paul Brickhill signed and dedicated by former Group Captain Douglas R.S. Bader, the subject of the book for a mere $200. I have been actively looking since 1997 and have seen the same in the same or less good condition for from $850 to $4000 in the past 10 years. I am totally over the moon. Eat your heart out Jonah.

Talk about your Boxing Day bonanzas !!

Rob

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Just scored an enormous coup in the antique book biz.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Just scored an enormous coup in the antique book biz.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) No WW2 or aviation buffs here?
by Ziks511 / December 30, 2006 9:45 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not an aviation buff or have heard of this book but
by Steven Haninger / December 30, 2006 10:01 AM PST

it's decent to hear of another's delight even when it cannot be shared in a real sense. Such is why we do things for friends and family that would, otherwise, not be personally exciting. Enjoy your book, young man. Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i'm sure that Kenneth would love to hear More
by jonah jones / December 30, 2006 7:14 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I t hought I had an antique
by Dragon / December 31, 2006 1:20 PM PST

Chesterfiel's Letters. But it turns out it's only worth about nine bucks. Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hi
by rose_thomas / May 6, 2008 3:14 PM PDT

hello i m totally new for these discussion

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i want to have an idea through you
by rose_thomas / May 6, 2008 3:18 PM PDT
In reply to: hi

pls help me by suggesting that how can i save my antuques from wear n tear?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
But Ziks511 isn't-
by drpruner / May 6, 2008 4:23 PM PDT
In reply to: hi

he's an antique, himself. Happy

Talk to your local librarian. They need to preserve some of their older materials, and they can send you to the commercial providers they use, both for restoring and archiving.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thnks
by rose_thomas / May 6, 2008 4:51 PM PDT
In reply to: But Ziks511 isn't-

Thank u v much ziks for replying me

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No offense, Rose, but you replied to me
by drpruner / May 9, 2008 6:18 AM PDT
In reply to: thnks

(Doug) but addressed to Ziks. You say you're new to the forums, so here's a suggestion: At the upper right of your screen you should see a 'view preference' box. Click on that and set it to "tree view". That view makes it easier to see the the post-and-reply sequence.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Arrgh! I get no respect! :-)
by drpruner / May 6, 2008 6:26 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you, dr, for the nice response...
by Angeline Booher / May 7, 2008 12:58 AM PDT

.... and good advice you gave.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My oldest book is boring. But turned 100 last year.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 9, 2008 12:13 AM PDT

It's 'EUCLID Books I-III" printed in 1907. I found it useful 2 months ago as a team member claimed a new method for determining some software solution. I remembered something and took this book in as proof the idea was not new. Euclid was from about 300 BC.

The poor soul was under the impression they would be going for a patent.

So back it goes into it's ziplock bag into the darkness again.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.