Just scored an enormous coup in the antique book biz.

I bought a 1954 First Edition of Reach for the Sky by Paul Brickhill signed and dedicated by former Group Captain Douglas R.S. Bader, the subject of the book for a mere $200. I have been actively looking since 1997 and have seen the same in the same or less good condition for from $850 to $4000 in the past 10 years. I am totally over the moon. Eat your heart out Jonah.
Talk about your Boxing Day bonanzas !!
Rob
