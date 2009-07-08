Just Scan Function

Samsung forum

by ugareilly / July 8, 2009 1:24 AM PDT

I have the Samsung HP-T5054, have been using it with an HDMI cable for several months with my cable box. The cable box recently overheated and had to get it replaced with the same model. Since hooking up the new box, the Just Scan feature has no effect on the display. Previously, the NON-HD channels would fill the screen and eliminate any black side bars. Now, the screen does not adjust, back to being stuck with the black side bars on NON-HD channels. Is there any further settings I need to check in order for the Just Scan feature to work again? Thanks,Tim

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 8, 2009 10:38 AM PDT
ugareilly,

There are picture settings in two places: one is the television, and the other is in the menu of the cable box. You might try adjusting some of the output settings in the cable box with the Just Scan just on so that you can get your previous preferences back.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

Got It
by ugareilly / July 8, 2009 11:16 AM PDT
I did have to go back in and adjust several settings, both on the Cable box and the TV Format. It is working great now. Thanks.

Got It
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 8, 2009 11:23 AM PDT
ugareilly,

Good news! If we can help further, let us know.

--HDTech

