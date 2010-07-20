Samsung forum

General discussion

Just installed latest PC Share Manager but still problems

by bill2reg / July 20, 2010 1:16 PM PDT

Vista Home Premium 32Bit Samsung UN40C7000WF and version 4.2 PC Share Manager just released yesterday.
As before with v4.1, I can only see items that are in the C:\Users\Public folder on the Vista computer. So there are no basic problems with connection, etc. The program allows me to add shared folders to the list on the right hand side no matter where they are on the computer, including mapped or unmapped network drives. All the shared settings are applied, etc. The database is updated and the "Set Changed State" is applied. They simply don't show up on the TV. But anything placed into the Public folder is fine. There doesn't seem to be any users guide available anywhere. Does anyone know how to reach the software DEVELOPERS? (Not the tech team........they don't seem to know for sure.....I've gotten some guesses and suggestions but they don't work). Somebody SOMEWHERE wrote this software. Need their input.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Just installed latest PC Share Manager but still problems
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Just installed latest PC Share Manager but still problems
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.