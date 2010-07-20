Just installed latest PC Share Manager but still problems

Vista Home Premium 32Bit Samsung UN40C7000WF and version 4.2 PC Share Manager just released yesterday.
As before with v4.1, I can only see items that are in the C:\Users\Public folder on the Vista computer. So there are no basic problems with connection, etc. The program allows me to add shared folders to the list on the right hand side no matter where they are on the computer, including mapped or unmapped network drives. All the shared settings are applied, etc. The database is updated and the "Set Changed State" is applied. They simply don't show up on the TV. But anything placed into the Public folder is fine. There doesn't seem to be any users guide available anywhere. Does anyone know how to reach the software DEVELOPERS? (Not the tech team........they don't seem to know for sure.....I've gotten some guesses and suggestions but they don't work). Somebody SOMEWHERE wrote this software. Need their input.
