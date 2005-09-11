Just in case anyone had any doubts whatsoever about

Speakeasy forum

by gearup / September 11, 2005 9:40 PM PDT
(NT) (NT) Worst disaster in the US is our own media
by Steven Haninger / September 11, 2005 9:53 PM PDT
I'm not to sure about that, Steven
by xerpor / September 11, 2005 10:11 PM PDT

If not for the media Mr. Bush would never have known about New Orleans.

Happy

(NT) (NT) And who would tell Xerpor and others what to say?
by dirtyrich / September 12, 2005 3:54 AM PDT
Right!
by xerpor / September 12, 2005 9:17 AM PDT
Happy
No doubt I will go
by Angeline Booher / September 12, 2005 5:18 AM PDT

...... on blacklists when I say that I support the American media. (I don't count those like the Enquirer as serious- it is just entertainment for some.) I still like to read parts of the internet versions of my favorite newspapers, and watch my favorite TV news outlets. They are my favorites because they are the most reliable for me, even with their failings. And yes, they are all mainstream. ("Mainstream" has become a derogatory word, along with "blue" as to states.)

I do not read political blogs, or listen to talk radio, which will make me further suspect as to the depth of my brain washing.

I defend the right of all to read/watch any sources they choose. That includes me.

Angeline




Ha ha
by EdH / September 12, 2005 6:52 AM PDT

And now, to be real, I have to point out that Katrina is far from the worst natural disaster or even the worst hurricane to ever hit the US. Another thing I am tired of hearing.

That's not a clear point.
by Dan McC / September 12, 2005 6:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Ha ha

It depends upon what you use as a measure.

Dan

In terms of loss of life and property damage...
by EdH / September 12, 2005 6:59 AM PDT

A few earthquakes and other hurricanes have been worse, especially in terms of loss of life. A couple fires and floods too if you count those. There have been blizzards that killed more as well I believe.

It's a bit early to say on
by Dan McC / September 12, 2005 7:11 AM PDT

property damage. Most of a city is going to have to be rebuilt if that sortsighted route is taken.

Dan

If you adjust for modern price
by EdH / September 12, 2005 7:15 AM PDT

I wouldn't be so sure. Loss of life, certainly it's way off.

I'm nt tryong to minimize the misery
by EdH / September 12, 2005 7:25 AM PDT

but the hype amnd hysteria has been too much. Peopel are losing their minds. We are throwing enough money at it that it WILL be the most costly

Clear by most any measure...
by Edward ODaniel / September 12, 2005 7:19 AM PDT

Here is one:

In 1900, the island was struck by a devasting hurricane, an event that still holds the record as the United States' deadliest natural disaster. Had it not been for the Hurricane of 1900 and the dredging of the Houston Ship Channel, Galveston would arguably be a more prominent city than it is today.

On the evening of September 7, 1900, high winds arose, heralding the arrival of a hurricane that struck the island in the early morning of September 8 and lasted until the next day. Wind speeds reached up to 135 mph (an estimate, since the anemometer was blown off of the U.S. Weather Bureau building). The island's infrastructure was devastated, and an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 people were killed, making the hurricane the deadliest natural disaster ever to strike the United States.

The San Francisco earthquake of 1906 was another. 478 deaths were reported by officials who felt that reporting the true death toll would hurt real estate prices and efforts to rebuild the city. This has been revised to today's rather conservative estimate of 3000+. Some have put it as high as 6000. Most of the deaths occurred in San Francisco but 189 were reported elsewhere across the San Francisco Bay Area. Other places in the Bay Area such as Santa Rosa, San Jose, and Stanford University also received severe damage. The overall cost of the damage from the earthquake was estimated at the time to be around $400,000,000.

The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is even in the running. It was a blizzard with hurricane-force winds that destroyed the Great Lakes basin in the United States Midwest and the Canadian province of Ontario from November 7, 1913, to November 10, 1913. It was the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to ever hit the lakes, it killed over 250 people, destroyed 19 ships, and stranded 19 others. The financial loss in vessels alone was nearly US$5 million, or about $100 million in present-day adjusted dollars. The large loss of cargo, including coal, iron ore, and grain, meant short-term rising prices for consumer products throughout North America. Losses of homes, businesses, and docking facilities in the 90 mph winds, and waves over 35 feet high weren't included in that figure.

Might also consider the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 (a Cat 5) that destroyed the Florida Keys Killing at least 423 people and depositing some of their bodies as far away as Flamingo and Cape Sable on the southwest tip of the Florida mainland. It went on to hit Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and continued back into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia.

Since there was no FEMA to toss money at the situation considering FEMA expenditures is a rather empty exercise in reconing "WORST".

Dan, here is a history of US Hurricanes...
by Angeline Booher / September 12, 2005 9:17 AM PDT

.... up to and including Katrina.

''...and strengthened to the 2005 season's third major hurricane before reorganizing into the most powerful storm in the Central Gulf since Hurricane Camille, and third Category Five Hurricane in as many years with winds as high as 175 mph, and a minimum central pressure of 902 mb, or 26.64 inches of Hg. It became

It became the fourth most powerful hurricane of all time ahead of Camille and behind Hurricane Gilbert (1988), the Labor Day of Hurricane of 1935, and Hurricane Allen (1980).

Winds as high as 90 mph were felt as far east as Mobile, Alabama, which experienced its worst flooding in 90 years. To make matters

So far, the latest death toll is at 426 (Mississippi-211, Louisiana-197, Florida-14, Alabama-2, Georgia-2) with damage estimates now ranging from $20 billion to $35 billion."

http://www.hurricaneville.com/historic.html

I think that the fact it made landfall twice, and devestated over 80 miles of the Gulf Coast, caused the breached in the NO levees that displaced most of it's citizens makes it worthy of being the most destructive on terms of finamcial impact, flooded homes, gas and oil disruption, etc.

And, no doubt, most of the US has and will feel financial and commercial impacts from Katrina. So it was and continuing to be very far-reaching - definitely more than any in the past.

Angeline




(NT) (NT) Then the President was misinformed.
by Angeline Booher / September 12, 2005 8:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Ha ha
Perfect, just perfect. It takes the Irish to identify the
by Ziks511 / September 12, 2005 1:50 PM PDT

real disaster. And don't for a minute imagine that they didn't get the irony of the caption. Irishmen are quintessential journalists.

Rob

I'm not sure...
by Angeline Booher / September 13, 2005 3:06 AM PDT

I don't think SyNews originates in Eire, but the "photo sent 'round the world " might have been. The humor there goes beyond being spelled humour.

Do you recall when the Bishop (or was it Archbishop) of Galway fathered a son in the mid 80s?

There was a cartoon in one of the newspapers. It was of two women visiting on the street, one of which had a toddler in tow. The toddler worse a Mitre. The caption was some thing like, "My, Oh, my! He looks more like his father every day." I have that cartoon on video- I took it of the cartoon on the wall in a pub. I wish I had taken a still.

Angeline




(NT) (NT) Talk about hitting the nail right on the head, perfect
by EZRIDER714 / September 12, 2005 9:57 PM PDT
