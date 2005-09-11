Just in case anyone had any doubts whatsoever about

Here is one:



In 1900, the island was struck by a devasting hurricane, an event that still holds the record as the United States' deadliest natural disaster. Had it not been for the Hurricane of 1900 and the dredging of the Houston Ship Channel, Galveston would arguably be a more prominent city than it is today.



On the evening of September 7, 1900, high winds arose, heralding the arrival of a hurricane that struck the island in the early morning of September 8 and lasted until the next day. Wind speeds reached up to 135 mph (an estimate, since the anemometer was blown off of the U.S. Weather Bureau building). The island's infrastructure was devastated, and an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 people were killed, making the hurricane the deadliest natural disaster ever to strike the United States.



The San Francisco earthquake of 1906 was another. 478 deaths were reported by officials who felt that reporting the true death toll would hurt real estate prices and efforts to rebuild the city. This has been revised to today's rather conservative estimate of 3000+. Some have put it as high as 6000. Most of the deaths occurred in San Francisco but 189 were reported elsewhere across the San Francisco Bay Area. Other places in the Bay Area such as Santa Rosa, San Jose, and Stanford University also received severe damage. The overall cost of the damage from the earthquake was estimated at the time to be around $400,000,000.



The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is even in the running. It was a blizzard with hurricane-force winds that destroyed the Great Lakes basin in the United States Midwest and the Canadian province of Ontario from November 7, 1913, to November 10, 1913. It was the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to ever hit the lakes, it killed over 250 people, destroyed 19 ships, and stranded 19 others. The financial loss in vessels alone was nearly US$5 million, or about $100 million in present-day adjusted dollars. The large loss of cargo, including coal, iron ore, and grain, meant short-term rising prices for consumer products throughout North America. Losses of homes, businesses, and docking facilities in the 90 mph winds, and waves over 35 feet high weren't included in that figure.



Might also consider the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 (a Cat 5) that destroyed the Florida Keys Killing at least 423 people and depositing some of their bodies as far away as Flamingo and Cape Sable on the southwest tip of the Florida mainland. It went on to hit Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and continued back into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia.



Since there was no FEMA to toss money at the situation considering FEMA expenditures is a rather empty exercise in reconing "WORST".