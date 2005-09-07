just d/l regcleaner 4.3 but......

The list of registry keys that exist even before installing any extra programs is extremely long, and each additional program you've installed adds to that. Also, a registry key that one of us needs/wants may be one that you don't need becaus you've uninstalled the program. Thus, it's impossible to state which ones you should and should not keep. The registry cleaner, on the other hand, can analyze your registry and make judgements concerning which ones can be removed safely.



To be on the safe side, it's always best to backup your registry prior to using such a program, that way you can restore the original if something that's needed is erased by mistake. If the program itself doesn't have an option, go start->run->regedit, then go file->export, and at the bottom make sure ''all'' is selected. Save the backup wherever you like, then procede with using the cleaner. If anything goes wrong, you can always go file->import and bring the deleted entries back.



Unfortunately, I have no experience with RegCleaner from Jouni Vuoro Software, so I'm not sure how good it is. Personally, I prefer TweakNow's RegCleaner , which has never suggested the deletion of an entry that I needed. I'd suggest downloading and running the free program, as it's the ''safest'' one I've seen. But, since it's almost always possible to fix any damage, feel free to try various products until you find the one that works best for you.



Hope this helps,

John