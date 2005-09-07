PC Applications forum

just d/l regcleaner 4.3 but......

by sciflyer / September 7, 2005 11:20 AM PDT

i need to know which files i should leave untouched. i have read some of the threads, and it seems that the best option is to NOT use the automatic option, so my question is when i use the manual option, what files should i leave alone. i ask this since i have never done this before, and probably will not recognize what some of them mean.
i am running xp home with sp2, and i need to get rid of symantec/norton, and a few other things.
thanks,
jimmy

Can't say...
by John.Wilkinson / September 7, 2005 3:11 PM PDT

The list of registry keys that exist even before installing any extra programs is extremely long, and each additional program you've installed adds to that. Also, a registry key that one of us needs/wants may be one that you don't need becaus you've uninstalled the program. Thus, it's impossible to state which ones you should and should not keep. The registry cleaner, on the other hand, can analyze your registry and make judgements concerning which ones can be removed safely.

To be on the safe side, it's always best to backup your registry prior to using such a program, that way you can restore the original if something that's needed is erased by mistake. If the program itself doesn't have an option, go start->run->regedit, then go file->export, and at the bottom make sure ''all'' is selected. Save the backup wherever you like, then procede with using the cleaner. If anything goes wrong, you can always go file->import and bring the deleted entries back.

Unfortunately, I have no experience with RegCleaner from Jouni Vuoro Software, so I'm not sure how good it is. Personally, I prefer TweakNow's RegCleaner, which has never suggested the deletion of an entry that I needed. I'd suggest downloading and running the free program, as it's the ''safest'' one I've seen. But, since it's almost always possible to fix any damage, feel free to try various products until you find the one that works best for you.

Hope this helps,
John

RE: just d/l regcleaner 4.3 but......
by caktus / September 7, 2005 3:51 PM PDT

First create a System Restore Point or other reliable backup in the event the cleaning causes undesired results. No garentee comes with RecCleaner 4.3. I usually use the Automatic Method and have experienced no problems with RegCleaner 4.3. But it never hurts to play it safe.

Click on the ''Uninstall Menu'' tab. Place a check mark beside the items related to Norton/Semantec. If unsure about an item right click on it for more info. Then click ''Uninstall''. If any items remain in the Uninstall list select them and click ''Remove''.

Then Select the ''Software'' tab. Place a check mark beside items related to Norton/Semantec. If unsure about an item right click on it for more info. Then left click ''Remove Selected''.

BTW, Norton/Semantec offers pretty reliable free utilities and manual instructions for removing their products that don't want to uninstall. What Norton/Semantec product/version are you trying to get rid of?

regcleaner
by sciflyer / September 8, 2005 6:15 AM PDT

my computer came with a 30 day trial of nortan, and there are a few other things that are not completely gone, such as ''dvd 43'', whenusave(crap that came bundled with bearshare), etc....
thanks for the replies..
jim

sciflyer
by caktus / September 8, 2005 12:08 PM PDT
Whenusave is intense spy/adware wich tracks your browser and search surfing. I'd get rid of it now. Go to Start > Control Panel > Add/Remove programs > select ''SaveNow'' (or ''WhenUSave'', or just ''Save''), and click ''Remove''. Also run Adaware and
Spybot - Search & Destroy 1.4. Both free. You can also get rid of alot of trash with Microsoft Anti Spyware Beta Also free until 12/31/2005. Be sure and d/l updates before using them.

Don't know about dvd 43 but RegCleaner 4.3 should be able to get rid of it's left overs.

Wich Nortom product and version are you refering to? i.e. Norton Anti Virus 2005? 2004? 2003? Also, since it came preloaded the computers manufacture should be able to help you get rid of it.

2005 i think.....
by sciflyer / September 9, 2005 3:29 PM PDT
i uninstalled norton shortly after i got the computer, an emachines i just bought in may.
i have just did all that was recommended, and i am pretty sure the programs have worked.\
thanks

sciflyer. Try this...
by caktus / September 11, 2005 3:04 AM PDT
Scroll down to ''Section 2: Using SymNRT''
Dounload and run SymNRT.exe

I too had the same problen with an emachines preloaded with NAV 2005. Appearantly because it's OEM and may be backed up on the restoration program some files will remain. So we're just stuck with a few. But no big deal and they should cause no problem.

