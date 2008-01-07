just clicking on file causes freeze

It's unusual that you cannot even highlight the file in Windows Explorer without the OS freezing. If you could, then you could either just drag it to the Recycle Bin, or right click the file and select Delete, (Shift/Delete will bypass the Recycle Bin).



There is a problem where, if a folder's View option is set to Thumbnail or Filmstrip, then Windows Explorer will fail when it tries to display all the thumbnails but one file is corrupted. The solution to that problem is to change the view options of the parent folder, (the one above the folder where these files are stored), to List or Details, then selecting the option to list all folders the same way, (Tools > Folder options, then View tab).



But that doesn't seem to happen here as I am assuming you can list the file. So, here are some other options;



1] Safe Mode. In Safe Mode only generic drivers are installed. It may be that deleting the corrupted file in Safe Mode will work.



2] Delete in DOS. Windows XP doesn't use DOS but it has a DOS emulator called the Command Prompt, at Start > All Programs > Accessories > Command Prompt. If you use that to navigate to the file's folder then you may be able to delete it from there using the del command, eg del filename.avi.



However, as DOS only allowed 8 character filenames, not including the extension, I am not sure if the DOS emulator will allow listing and deletion of a file with a longer name. Caution must be used as that Del command will delete anything it finds.



3] MoveOnBoot. Google will help you find this utility. It does what it says. You select a file in MoveOnBoot whilst in Windows, then the next time you boot up it will kick in and delete that file before Windows loads. But beware, this is a very powerful tool, and if you get the path wrong or select the wrong file, it will delete whatever you tell it to.



I hope that helps.



Mark