just clicking on file causes freeze

by Jamfan55 / January 7, 2008 9:22 AM PST

I have a corrupt video project file on my C drive. I can't touch it, any click causes everything to freeze up and I have to push the button to turn off. I'd like to remove it, but have no idea how.
I have a Gateway FX400X, winXp home, sp2
i've upped my ram to 2 GB

I use a different drive for capture, and normally don't put any video files on C except for wmv files for uploading, so I have no idea how this avi file got there. I've created this before, when renders hang or freeze, but never had any problems deleting them.

Also, and it may not be related, but if I ty to open and video files on C with eithe the win movie maker or premier elements 3, it closes the program

Remove Installed Drivers
by macondinho / January 7, 2008 4:20 PM PST

Hie

Tru unistalling the cureentlly installeed driders , rebbot the machine and veryfy the funcyionaly.

report back

Some options
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 7, 2008 6:50 PM PST

It's unusual that you cannot even highlight the file in Windows Explorer without the OS freezing. If you could, then you could either just drag it to the Recycle Bin, or right click the file and select Delete, (Shift/Delete will bypass the Recycle Bin).

There is a problem where, if a folder's View option is set to Thumbnail or Filmstrip, then Windows Explorer will fail when it tries to display all the thumbnails but one file is corrupted. The solution to that problem is to change the view options of the parent folder, (the one above the folder where these files are stored), to List or Details, then selecting the option to list all folders the same way, (Tools > Folder options, then View tab).

But that doesn't seem to happen here as I am assuming you can list the file. So, here are some other options;

1] Safe Mode. In Safe Mode only generic drivers are installed. It may be that deleting the corrupted file in Safe Mode will work.

2] Delete in DOS. Windows XP doesn't use DOS but it has a DOS emulator called the Command Prompt, at Start > All Programs > Accessories > Command Prompt. If you use that to navigate to the file's folder then you may be able to delete it from there using the del command, eg del filename.avi.

However, as DOS only allowed 8 character filenames, not including the extension, I am not sure if the DOS emulator will allow listing and deletion of a file with a longer name. Caution must be used as that Del command will delete anything it finds.

3] MoveOnBoot. Google will help you find this utility. It does what it says. You select a file in MoveOnBoot whilst in Windows, then the next time you boot up it will kick in and delete that file before Windows loads. But beware, this is a very powerful tool, and if you get the path wrong or select the wrong file, it will delete whatever you tell it to.

I hope that helps.

Mark

I normally use the details view option
by Jamfan55 / January 7, 2008 9:21 PM PST
In reply to: Some options

but I don't know if I can change it.

Your suggestions seem to be the simplest, so I'll try them first.

Thanks
Tom

Another trick.
by Kees Bakker / January 7, 2008 7:16 PM PST

Although deleting in the command window (as mentioned by Mark) should surely work you can try it via the GUI also.

1. Move all OTHER files out of this folder to a new folder.
2. From the left pane of Windows Explorer or My Computer delete the folder containing this one corrupted file (use shift-del to bypass the recycle bin)
3. Rename the new folder to the name of the old folder.

Hope this helps.


Kees

Do a "check disk"
by Dango517 / January 7, 2008 7:50 PM PST

Could be a virus, run a scan.

Try to delete it using search.

or enable pictures in "taskbar and start menu properties" in control panel. If it's in the pictures directory. Delete it this way.

Check the mouse settings and get the most current driver for it. The problem might be the mouse

See Kees comments here. This will sidestep the OS all together by using recovery console. If you can clearly define it's drive path? The drive path must be an exact match to use this method.

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-4_102-0.html?forumID=44&threadID=278987&messageID=2673523

Fixed it !
by Jamfan55 / January 9, 2008 9:04 AM PST
In reply to: Do a "check disk"

Same thing happened when I tried safe mode. Then someone showed me how to remove it through the command prompt.

I was also having some heat issues, and my power supply was kinda fried, so now there's a new fan on the prcessor and a much stronger power supply (from a 400 to a 600).

Everything is smooth again.

Thanks, everybody!

Good, I'm glad you got it sorted.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 9, 2008 4:46 PM PST
In reply to: Fixed it !

Congratulations.

That heat issue may have been a clue. Perhaps a file got corrupted somehow when the cpu was overheating?

Any way, thanks for reporting back.

Mark

Great
by Dango517 / January 9, 2008 5:09 PM PST
In reply to: Fixed it !
