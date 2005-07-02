To all of the new PT Barnam bait (ie: suckers -one born every minute) like me, I give you the following:



If you have just purchased a phone and the 3 day cancellation period has not elapsed, then immediately do the following:



(a) email the wireless service provider that you specified to be signed up with. Follow this up with a phone call. The purpose of the email is to give you written proof of cancellation. Cancel the new account. Make note of contact name, time and date of call.



(b) Then call call Inphonics/Wirefly at 301-883-0040 ext 5330 ask for Ellen or Jomy (it doesn't matter which, you won't get them anyway, because you will be transferred to a phone tree). When you finally reach a live person. inform them that you wish to cancel your order. Obtain from them your Tracking # for FED EX. The one you probably never received by email untill after the 4th day. Also re-verify your email address with them and tell them to email you the confirmation email immediately. Again, put everything in writing by sending a fax to fax-202-333-5007 addressed to ''Mr. Richard D. Calder Jr -Pres and Chief Operating Officer'' stating your desire to cancel the order. This fax number was obtained from hoovers.com from the Inphonic listing. It should be current.



If you can't fax, then email to:

tdonnelly@inphonic.com Tripp Donnelly __ InPhonic __VP Corporate Communications



(c) Then call FED EX to check the status of the order. If it has already gone out, tell them to return it to sender. Be sure to get a confirmation # for the return order. If you have already received it, do not open it. Return it to sender by FED EX. Print out the online tracking confirmation . They keep good tracking records for future reference.



Remember: always keep ongoing notes of the numbers you call, company they are, the person you spoke to, the time and day of call, an if possible, make calls on wireless phone. It should show a record of 800 # called, time, and day of call etc. Put everying in writing when at all possible. Time and date stamp when possible.



To all of the old Barnam bait I give you the following:



(1) Go to http://finance.yahoo.com/q/pr?s=INPC and see who are the key executives.

Then go to http://finance.yahoo.com/q/it?s=INPC. Pay very careful attention to to who is planning to cash in, take the money and run. You will notice that this is current. I would not wait long to file a class action Lawsuit for those of you who got skinned.



(2) If you did not receive an email telling you your tracking # and confirmation status in the first 3 days, raise your hand and post it here. Let's get a feel for the numbers out there.

This is the time in most states during which you can cancel a contract with no penalty. By the 4th day you are screwed -OOPS! I mean committed. Go to



http://www.inphonic.com/b2b/ContactUs_Locations.asp



Notice that they have 6 locations but no phone numbers or email contacts except for

www.whereismyorder.com and media@inphonic.com. Check out the following websites:



http://finance.yahoo.com/q/bc?s=INPC

http://www.nvtc.org/about/steinberg.htm -pic of steinberg

http://www.internetadsales.com/modules/news/article.php?storyid=4828

http://www.fatwallet.com/forums/retailerratings/displaystore.php?storeid=1320

http://www.24-7pressrelease.com/pdf/2005/11/17/press_release_9417.pdf



Do you homework. The ''net'' can be a very informative place for those who look. If this company is so big, why is the stock going steadily down? Why are there no contact numbers for each location? Why can't you access ''whereismyorder.com'' for three days (my experience) Trust me, this allegedly being done deliberately to delay a person from cancelling a contract in a timely fashion. Once you are on the hook to a service provider for a contract and the huge cancellation fees, most people will give in and accept it rather than hassle fighting back. You are then hooked and reeled in for the alleged rebate scam (I have to say alleged as nothing has been proven-yet!). What a clever little scheme!!! Gather the Statistics!!! Arm and protect yourselves with knowledge. Then take action. Soon!!!



(3) Have you considered filing criminal charges? White collar fraud is still a crime. So is petty larceny. File the charges with the police white collar or cyber crimes crimes Div. or the District Atty. in Maryland, in the county where they operate. The phone operator Mentioned something about living in Maryland. So that is where they take the orders. The Maryland Atty Gen. will have to take notice if enough charges are filed. It's worth checking into for everyone who has been defrauded by the alleged rebate scam and the alleged 3 day lack of notification scam. Why should you folks have to pay for an atty to get JUSTICE? Spread the word on CNET and elsewhere. Post case particulars.

Someone reliable like maybe: :



(http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7817-0.html?forumID=74&threadID=29922&messageID=1506092 -re'' class action lawsuit http://www.wirefly-rebate.com/



should start an email address to which people could write who are interested in a lawsuit or to help gather the statistics from interested parties. This would enable a central gathering point for the names and contact info for giving case particulars and gathering stats. This thing could really snowball then into a lawsuit. Be sure to include the words ''fraud'', ''rebate'' and ''the company name'' in every post title you do. So it will attract the attention of those who are still ''googling'' for answers Regarding Inphonic/wirefly/liberty.

(note: by the way, Inphonic is selling Liberty soon)



I have garnered and compiled from CNET and various net sources all of the following contact information:



Iphonics/wirefly/Liberty is located at

1010 Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 600

Washington, DC 20007

phone 202-333-0001

fax 202-333-5007

800-444-9543 (office of the president).



KEY EXECUTIVES



Mr. David A. Steinberg

Chairman, Chief Exec. Officer and Member of Mergers & Acquisitions Committee



Mr. Frank C. Bennett III

Chief Strategy Officer and Pres of MVNO



Mr. Michael E. Ferzacca

Chief Marketing Officer and Pres of Liberty Wireless



Mr. Donald Charlton

Consultant



Mr. Richard D. Calder Jr.

Pres and Chief Operating Officer



------------------------------------------------------

Domain Name: WIREFLY.COM



For

Administrative Contact, Technical Contact,Billing



Contact:

DNS Administrator dnsadmin@inphonic.com

InPhonic, Inc.

9301 Peppercorn Pl.

Largo, MD 20774 US

Phone: 301 883 0040



contact numbers:

(800) 444-9543 Samantha (office of the president)

(800) 300-7066 apparently is a USA-based customer

care with hours M-F 8am-9pm

(866) 635-7400

(866) 579-3062 Lisa

(888) 378-6509- customer support -offshore???

(301) 883-0040 ext 5330 -Joan, Ellen, Jomy Desouza

(301) 883-0040, x509

phone 202-333-0001

fax 202-333-5007



Contact emails addresses:

Jcourtney@inphonic.com James Courtney -position in company unknown

DNS Administrator dnsadmin@inphonic.com for wirefly

tdonnelly@inphonic.com -Tripp Donnelly InPhonic VP, Corporate Communications

customerinquiry@inphonic.com ''neil''



Also try using the first inital and last name of an company executive

ex: Mr. Michael E. Ferzacca = mferzacca@inphonic.com to try to send an email



NOTE:

Many of you ask why the companies that do business with Inphonic/Wirefly etc. like Motorola, Cingular, Verizon etc. don't put a stop to this? Use the brains that god gave you, and stop whining. They don't care!!! They got your contract/business didn't they? You are locked in for 1-2 years aren't you? Isn't that their main focus - getting your business and your dollars? This way they get customers without getting stung or getting dirty with bad PR. They are the ''innocent'' 3rd party. Right!! For them it is a WIN/WIN situation. I would really look under the rug on this whole business.



IMPORTANT NOTE:

Remember, keep printed copies of all correspondence, emails, and action/phone contact notes. File them.



Good Luck, God Bless and Have a Happy Thanksgiving



PT Barnam Bait

-but for the grace of God, Almost!!!!