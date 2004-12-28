Just bought.....HP DV1000...Memory, Rebates, 12-cell battery

Thread display:
Make sure you get highest rebate; 12 cell will weigh more
You did great getting the Pentium M 1.6 725 Dothan as that is the lowest Dothan Pentium M (2mb L2 system cache is double or 4x cheaper Penitum M cpus).
I would have gotten the 5400rpm hard drive if you were ordering custom as that is 50% faster in seek time versus a 4200rpm hard drive but most retail models have the 4200rpm hard drive (it was only $25 more to move to a 5400rpm 80gb versus a 4200rpm 80gb hard drive at hpshopping).
The 8 cell battery is standard for most Pentium M Centrino notebooks. That will give you 3.5-5 hours battery life depending on whether you are using wi-fi, playing DVD's ,etc.
The 12 cell battery you have is the standard for a Pentium 4M notebook which runs hotter and uses much more power (and still gets only 2-2.5 hours of battery life usually). You have added a lot of weight to the notebook getting the 12 cell but you will increase your battery life alot -perhaps up to 50% longer (as you have 50% more battery cells).
If you want to be at the 5.3 pound weight though you need to stick to the 8 cell battery.
You will not be able to play any high end games that need a video card like that on the Compaq X1000/HPZT3000 (you need at least 64mb dedicated video to be serious about games and the Dell 8600 with 128mb dedicated video is the mainstream gaming ultimate (high end XPS is 256mb dedicated video).
Open up the RAM slot on the bottom of your notebook (2nd slot -- 1st slot is inside under keyboard) -- if you ordered 512mb 1 stick you can add another 512mb PC2700 RAM yourself (59.99 after rebate for Kingston at outpost.com right now). if you have a 256mb RAM stick in each slot you are full and stuck at what you have unless you waste a RAM module to move up to 256+512= 768mb later....
Make sure you check the mail in rebates link on the lower left of the hpshopping homepage. Often there is a rebate there for any custom order (configure to order) hpshopping notebook that is higher than the $50 one on the order screen. I got a $100 one there (send in the UPC code with the highest rebate you can get -- can't send in two).
You have to go to the hp.com website to register your rebate in advance and you will get back the rebate up to 2 times as fast (4 weeks instead of 8).
Note that you cannot return the notebook to hpshopping.com after you remove the UPC code -- you have a 30 day return policy and you have 45 days to postmark your rebate. Thus, you should wait at least 3-4 weeks to make sure your system is ok and then postmark the rebate then.
Also, join DV1000forums.com for all the information on your notebook you will need. Keep in mind to look there or at hp.com for free notebook bios and hardware driver updates to keep your notebook running as it should.
Also, you have a 60 day free trial to Norton Antivirus. Activate that immediately (it does not cost anything) and keep the liveupdates current or you will get infected. Then, you have 60 days to decide whether to buy a retail Norton Antivirus or not. Also, this version serves as an upgrade so if you find a retail store upgrade rebate you can use this free version (rebate tells you what page to print out for proof of purchase).
Fry's Electronics often has Norton Antivirus or one of its higher end packages (like Norton System works) for free after a mail in rebate and upgrade mail in rebate so then you can get 2 months + 12 months = 14 months of free antivirus protection.
You will still probably be in the mid 6 pound range which is what my Compaq X1000 weighs (with 8 cell battery and 15.4" widescreen).
thanks
by
thn27
/
December 28, 2004 5:25 AM PST
Thanks so much. This has really been a stressful thing for me. My company won't provide a laptop for me and I need one for several different reasons!
Thanks for the rebate information.
I travel alot and ordered the earphones for my girl and I to watch movies on the flights.
I'll be wireless at my house within a couple of weeks.
my budget was 1300.00....and this fell within 1256.98....
I think i got a great machine for the price.
Briteview LCD not ideal for work but absolutely home/ plane
If you will be using it on the plane a lot and don't mind the extra weight of the 12 cell battery that will give you an extremely long battery life and allow DVD's probably across the country (with the 8 cell you get about 4 hours or so).
Note that in work environments with a bright outside light source (window) or the harsh overhead flourescent lighting you may NOT want the Briteview LCD but for home/consumer (and plane) use you would want the Briteview LCD treatment.
I don't know what you got but keep this in mind.
HPshopping.com has a 30 day return policy if you custom ordered it and decide there is something that you can't live with but you should be fine assuming the LCD issue is ok........
this unit will be used for study, research, and travel
by
thn27
/
December 28, 2004 6:11 AM PST
This notebook will be used for me to continue studying online at coffee shops (mostly night), wireless will help, and watching dvds for travel entertainment.
I like the idea of having gobs of battery power as long as the viewing angle is not distorted that much. I am tall at 6'2 and will sit above laptops.
Ideally, I bought this machine for these reasons: size, weight, design, value. This machine has all the bells i need and then some.
For your use I hope you ordered the Briteview LCD
For your use then (mostly not in a harsh lighting working condition) I hope you got the HP Briteview as you will love that for DVD's and other video displays.
Note that you should lower the brightness of the LCD when working in a darker environment (like Starbucks) and that will increase your battery life even more as well.
Let me know later what battery life you are getting on wi-fi 100% of the time (either at home or with Starbucks T-mobile service), and not on wi-fi and also when using DVD's. With the standard 8 cell battery you get about 3.5 - 4 hours using wi-fi or playing DVD's and up to 5 hours not using those with the LCD turned down.
But you should be able to increase those times by up to 50% in theory with the 12 cell battery as it has 50% more battery cells.......
The widescreen will give you more columns on Excel spreadsheets (stretches to match the widescreen) but some webpages will only display in a square format so that will be like a 13" square monitor or so which is why I prefer to have the 15.4" widescreen Compaq X1000/HPZT3000.
That notebook is heavier and wider though and doesn't have the instant on DVD/CD or remote control you will love on the plane or especially when sharing the dual headphone jacks in front with a pal.
recommend a wireless G router?
by
thn27
/
December 29, 2004 1:41 PM PST
Do you have a recommended wireless G router? I found a Linksys G and a Dlink one that i like. I'd like to have B/G capability for the xbox wireless capability.
Collapse -
I like D-link but any major 54G router is fine
See the Cnet reviews on wireless routers.
I got the D-link 108mpg superG router. I have it set at 54G only for now (in setup) which gives me the best signal for now. However, this gives me the ability to use an external 108mps card later if I want (and on sale these external desktop or notebook cards can be $29.99 or lower after rebate). This will work great with the Xbox also.
Watch the ads for the best discounts --on sale you can easily get a quality 54G router for under $50 and even under $30 at times after rebate.
Make sure you have a desktop hard wired (through Ethernet) to the router as firmware updates and settings updates for the router should NOT be done via Wi-fi. Or, you can set up the notebook via Ethernet when you want to do these updates. Also, make sure you to to the manufacturer website to update to the latest firmware bios. I had to do couple of resets of the router early on but once I updated the firmware and also the driver for the card in my noteobook (from the HP/Compaq website) I have not had a single lost connection since (and I use my notebook on the first floor, the router is on the 2nd floor).
Make sure you have your wi-fi button turned off when not using wi-fi to save battery life on the notebook. All you have to do is hit the button and you are connected if you leave the router on all the time. Also, make sure you set up your encryption as soon as possible or others can ride your connection or worse break into your router.
D-link Drivel from Compaq web site ??
What do you actualy mean by that. I have a d-link Extrem G card in my old Compaq 17XL (I just ordered a maxed out $2000 HP DV10900), At first it was fine, but after installing the latest drivers from D-link, the card causes my computer to lock up when using A USB mouse ( and the synoptics touch pad also. If I pull the card out ..it then releases the computer..but then I hve no conection. it does almost every time i start it up..with the first movement of the mouse. Divice manager shows no conficts, I disabled the synoptics touch pad ..no help. Not realy sure it is the new drivers so have not reenstalled the ould ones. plus the typical trouble of multiple copies of the drivers present presented a problem. Some times turn on computer and card is not recognized..then next time it is..but then locks up at once. Also did the upgraded firmwere for the 3 version of the card. has become very frustratiing!! Any sugestions..I.E wheree is a driver on the compaq web site for the d-link card and is it different that the latest one from D- Link ?? Thanks Perry Win XP PRO Compaq 17XL2 (a custom ordered 17XL260) about 5 years old. thanks
Collapse -
HP DV 1000
That was a HP DV1000 (Not a Dv10090...typo!!) for about $1800 plus the printer deal. best of every option hardware wise...Just ordered it 4 hours ago..now doing my research and due diligence after the fact..hoping not to find any thing that would cause me from switching to the DV1000 from the $2600 Sony T170P/L that I was almost ready to order!! I dont think i made a mistake except for the 2 extra punds...but I new that !! Did I ??
hpshopping has 30 day return policy --they pay return
Since you ordered a notebook with integrated video only and the new Sonoma Pentium M notebooks are just out I would return this unless you get a very discounted price now.
The Dell Inspirion 6000 is out with the new Alviso chipset and improved integrated graphics.
New HP/Compaq models will be coming and the HPDV1000 will likely be updated to Sonoma (as it just came out in September) but I doubt you got that if you ordered today.
Note that the HPZT3000/Compaq X1000 has been pulled form hpshopping (I have this model) as they are preparing an all new model likely just as Dell has released already in the 6000 ...
Collapse -
Only internal wi-fi drivers likely at hp/compaq-- Sonoma out
I have bought a notebook D-link 108mps PC card wi-fi but I am not using it yet as my Compaq X1000 has built in Intel 2200b/g and that runs fine with the D-link 108mps router (but I have the router set to run at 54G only for now for the best performance as I don't want to use the external 108mps card with my new notebook).
It is unlikely HP/Compaq is going to have a driver for an external wi-fi product -- the internal minipci cards are either Intel or Broadcomm and they do have driver updates for those at the website.
Finally, I hope you realize if you just bought a new HPDV1000 that the new Sonoma standard was just released today 1/19/05 -- faster RAM, new chipset, improved internal wi-fi (less interference), improved integrated video, improved audio, etc.
No one should buy the older technology right now unless they get a significant discount -- Costco is selling out its retail HPDV1000 model (with DVD burner) for 150 off from 1/31/05-2/6/05 (was 1299 but now will be 1149) but that is because this is the old technology going out
Sonoma
I asked the question because in your Post you said you got the driver for the card from the compaq web sight...that is what peaked my interset..aparantly you did not mean that, but that is why I was asking you for the excat likn. as for the new sanoma standard is it just a standard..or a relesed product as of today ?? i.e. or just a standard ?? what does it cover...?? wireless ?? then no big deal then!! If notebook arcitecture ...then I would be concerned !! educate me some more please !! Thanks Perry
Collapse -
Sonoma Sonoma Sonoma -- Intel standard --
I have posted this Cnet new Sonoma Pentium M standard 2x already but here it goes again (on main page of Cnet also)
http://www.cnet.com/4520-6022_1-5621629-1.html?tag=cnetfd.sd
Is inclusion of PCI express, a new chipset (Alviso), b/g and now A in the built in wi-fi, less wi-fi interference, improved integrated video (this should be the #1 reason for you to get Sonoma as you don't have dedicated video), faster RAM, a faster bus speed, and less power consumption.
Does this sound like a reason to get the new version or not ????
sure
....but to late now! unless i want to return it !!
Collapse -
recommend a wireless g router
I just bought Linksys Wireless G with Speed Booster (wrt54gs) and I think it is great. It is b/g. Great directions and no problems. I bought it a few days ago at Best Buy for $79 and there is a $10 mail in rebate.
cnet reviews are supposed to put dlink on top
by
thn27
/
December 31, 2004 12:35 AM PST
I would like to use a 802.11g environment with xbox to boot. the laptop would be wireless as well as the xbox.
I've always been a fan of hard-wiring whenever possible. I want to rest-assured there would be no lag between the sources. This would be the case on the xbox.
Moving into a new house in about 2months. Don't know my sit rep there, but definitely wireless for the notebook. The pc will prob stay wired next to the cable modem and router. Would love to get my media from pc wirelessly to stereo or entertainment center. I know there are good products that enable that.
Just fun to think of the possibilities.
Thanks to all!!!!! Happy New Year!!!
D-Link DWG 624 ( I think)
I have bought and installed seveal of them...they just plain work !! very good !! You have to go in an configure the router for 108Mb if you want that and it cut the signal strength but i just wanted to make sure i got what i payed for..it worked..but instructions not clear...any way i am going to put it back to %$Mb for the greater range and signal strength...I am not transfering may beig file s on my little home network of 4 computers anyway..and the one wirleee link got to weak when set for the speed at the router end ...FYI hope that helps someone !!