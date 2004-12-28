Just bought.....HP DV1000...Memory, Rebates, 12-cell battery

You did great getting the Pentium M 1.6 725 Dothan as that is the lowest Dothan Pentium M (2mb L2 system cache is double or 4x cheaper Penitum M cpus).



I would have gotten the 5400rpm hard drive if you were ordering custom as that is 50% faster in seek time versus a 4200rpm hard drive but most retail models have the 4200rpm hard drive (it was only $25 more to move to a 5400rpm 80gb versus a 4200rpm 80gb hard drive at hpshopping).



The 8 cell battery is standard for most Pentium M Centrino notebooks. That will give you 3.5-5 hours battery life depending on whether you are using wi-fi, playing DVD's ,etc.



The 12 cell battery you have is the standard for a Pentium 4M notebook which runs hotter and uses much more power (and still gets only 2-2.5 hours of battery life usually). You have added a lot of weight to the notebook getting the 12 cell but you will increase your battery life alot -perhaps up to 50% longer (as you have 50% more battery cells).



If you want to be at the 5.3 pound weight though you need to stick to the 8 cell battery.



You will not be able to play any high end games that need a video card like that on the Compaq X1000/HPZT3000 (you need at least 64mb dedicated video to be serious about games and the Dell 8600 with 128mb dedicated video is the mainstream gaming ultimate (high end XPS is 256mb dedicated video).



Open up the RAM slot on the bottom of your notebook (2nd slot -- 1st slot is inside under keyboard) -- if you ordered 512mb 1 stick you can add another 512mb PC2700 RAM yourself (59.99 after rebate for Kingston at outpost.com right now). if you have a 256mb RAM stick in each slot you are full and stuck at what you have unless you waste a RAM module to move up to 256+512= 768mb later....



Make sure you check the mail in rebates link on the lower left of the hpshopping homepage. Often there is a rebate there for any custom order (configure to order) hpshopping notebook that is higher than the $50 one on the order screen. I got a $100 one there (send in the UPC code with the highest rebate you can get -- can't send in two).



You have to go to the hp.com website to register your rebate in advance and you will get back the rebate up to 2 times as fast (4 weeks instead of 8).



Note that you cannot return the notebook to hpshopping.com after you remove the UPC code -- you have a 30 day return policy and you have 45 days to postmark your rebate. Thus, you should wait at least 3-4 weeks to make sure your system is ok and then postmark the rebate then.



Also, join DV1000forums.com for all the information on your notebook you will need. Keep in mind to look there or at hp.com for free notebook bios and hardware driver updates to keep your notebook running as it should.



Also, you have a 60 day free trial to Norton Antivirus. Activate that immediately (it does not cost anything) and keep the liveupdates current or you will get infected. Then, you have 60 days to decide whether to buy a retail Norton Antivirus or not. Also, this version serves as an upgrade so if you find a retail store upgrade rebate you can use this free version (rebate tells you what page to print out for proof of purchase).



Fry's Electronics often has Norton Antivirus or one of its higher end packages (like Norton System works) for free after a mail in rebate and upgrade mail in rebate so then you can get 2 months + 12 months = 14 months of free antivirus protection.



You will still probably be in the mid 6 pound range which is what my Compaq X1000 weighs (with 8 cell battery and 15.4" widescreen).