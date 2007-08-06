Laptops forum

General discussion

Just bought a laptop had a question.

by wowexiled2007 / August 6, 2007 10:24 PM PDT

Hi all i just ordered a dell m1710 t7200 2.0ghz core 2 duo with 4mg L2 cache 160 5400 hd,2gigs of ddr2 667mhz ram amd a go 7950 gtx gpc.I just was wondering if it was a safe buy considering the direct x 10 games on the horizon. I love playing games so basicly ita a gaming machine.I know the 8600gt is a descent card and its direct x 10 ready,But the 7950 gtx is a much better card for gaming.I guess my question is do you think im safe for a couple years without having to upgrade. Thanks in advance.

Gamers are never happy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 6, 2007 10:43 PM PDT

At least for 2 months. So I'm giving you at most 2 months.

There is no winning card/chipset I've seen that a gamer will not pan in just a few months for the next big thing.

-> Ok, are we past gamer issues now? If so you have a good 3D solution and it will be fine for today's games. Tomorrow's games could of course push it to the brink.

Bob

gamers are not happy
by wowexiled2007 / August 6, 2007 11:27 PM PDT

Two months LOL ok. I was hoping for a serious and informed response. Two months is uterly rediculous.They wont be making exlusive direct x10 games for a while yet, certainly not in two months. And at the moment the 7950 gtx is the top gpu in its class. Thanks for the response though it was amusing at best.

I'm serious.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 6, 2007 11:31 PM PDT
In reply to: gamers are not happy

I shared what I see for "gamers." Those are a bunch that can't seem to find a lasting solution.

I offered you the part 2 where we can move past the gamer genre and you panned it.

Strange,

Bob

Im serious
by wowexiled2007 / August 7, 2007 12:24 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm serious.

Wasnt trying to pan anything. I do appritiated your response, However your statement im giving you 2 months at the most considering its still the best single non sli card you can buy for gaming a little strange. however that is your oppinion and i respect that. Im sorry if i came off sarcastic, as your statement caught a bit off guard. thanks again for your response.

