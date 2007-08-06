Just bought a laptop had a question.

At least for 2 months. So I'm giving you at most 2 months.
There is no winning card/chipset I've seen that a gamer will not pan in just a few months for the next big thing.
-> Ok, are we past gamer issues now? If so you have a good 3D solution and it will be fine for today's games. Tomorrow's games could of course push it to the brink.
Bob
Hi all i just ordered a dell m1710 t7200 2.0ghz core 2 duo with 4mg L2 cache 160 5400 hd,2gigs of ddr2 667mhz ram amd a go 7950 gtx gpc.I just was wondering if it was a safe buy considering the direct x 10 games on the horizon. I love playing games so basicly ita a gaming machine.I know the 8600gt is a descent card and its direct x 10 ready,But the 7950 gtx is a much better card for gaming.I guess my question is do you think im safe for a couple years without having to upgrade. Thanks in advance.