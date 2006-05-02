jre 1.5.0 usage

I am using Ubuntu Breezy 5.1.0 and Firefox 1.5.0.3
I need jre to open Yahoo games thru Firefox.
I have jre downloaded as part of the moneydance app and in use by Moneydance finance manager
Jre is in my home folder
Can I copy jre to Firefox plugins and run it instead of downloading another copy.
When I opened jre properties and clicked on share it said I have to download samba or nfs to share a folder
Do I have any options as above (preferably to copy to plugin) or do I have to download another copy.
In other word which would be the easiest???
Thanks
Ray
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.