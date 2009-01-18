Windows Legacy OS forum

Jpegs are gray with no color

by diowrite / January 18, 2009 5:57 AM PST

Hi,
>I put an old harddrive in my computer and it had Windows 98 as the OS. It has 2
to 16 colors.
>After all I know about computers, I cannot solve this problem.
>When I open any Jpeg file, I get a picture but it has gray unclear images. The original
>color picture is not there.
>How can I view the jpgs so that they look the way they are supposed to look?
>Why does this happen in any computer when the old HD also has Windows 98 SE.?
>I am grateful for any help because I have searched the Internet for 3 years and
cannot
>find an answer.
>Regards,
>dowrite

It has 2
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 18, 2009 7:04 AM PST

It has 2
to 16 colors.

So tell us what drivers you installed so the video card can function properly.
Bob

RE: It has 2
by diowrite / January 18, 2009 10:26 AM PST
In reply to: It has 2

Hi Bob,
I kinda got my mind back before I read your response and after some searching I figured it out.
Sometimes the basics are forgotten.
I am grateful for your response to help.
To explain,
I was going to load the drivers for the video card onto the HD (not my HD) and W98 in the PowerSpec computer. However, no internet connection.
So, I doubled up the HD (not my HD) with my regular computer and I guess the graphics/video drivers on my regular HD allowed me to see the jpegs on the HD (not my HD) that I moved.
Still don't know if I can see the jpegs on one of my older HDs with W98 SE. I will try and, if have problem, I will seek help after doing my homework and following directions.
Thanks again, Bob.
This is a friendly Forum.
Regards,
diowrite

I looked at powerspec computers and
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 18, 2009 10:47 AM PST
In reply to: RE: It has 2

It appears there are many possible video cards they could have used.

Try to find a make+model of the card and we'll hunt for drivers.
Bob

