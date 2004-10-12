JPEG Processing Problem...

Do a system restore or uninstall the JPEG Processing (GDI+) Security Update.
Ok, ever since i installed the JPEG Processing (GDI+) Security Update i've been noticing that i've been having problems viewing images on all websites.. before i installed this update, everything was working perfectly fine.. now i've been noticing broken images on like every webpage i try and view.. it's extremely annoying... i was wondering if anyone knew of a fix for this problem so i dont have to view broken images anymore. thanks.