by sh0k3 / October 12, 2004 5:29 PM PDT

Ok, ever since i installed the JPEG Processing (GDI+) Security Update i've been noticing that i've been having problems viewing images on all websites.. before i installed this update, everything was working perfectly fine.. now i've been noticing broken images on like every webpage i try and view.. it's extremely annoying... i was wondering if anyone knew of a fix for this problem so i dont have to view broken images anymore. thanks.

Re: JPEG Processing Problem...
by glb613 / October 12, 2004 7:30 PM PDT

Do a system restore or uninstall the JPEG Processing (GDI+) Security Update.

Re: JPEG Processing Problem...
by sh0k3 / October 12, 2004 7:59 PM PDT

how would i go about removing it other than restoring my system? it's not in add/remove programs so i dont know where else it could be.

Re: JPEG Processing Problem...
by auggief / October 12, 2004 8:07 PM PDT
Re: JPEG Processing Problem...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2004 9:19 PM PDT

Let's be blunt about it. Who said these are valid images? I'm seeing a huge uptick in new images with the JPEG virus embedded. These will not render correctly.

There is nothing to fix.

Bob

Re: JPEG Processing Problem...
by sh0k3 / October 13, 2004 10:29 AM PDT

still no one has a solution to my problem? because the comments in response to this topic hasnt exactly helped... yet i do appreciate your time... please if anyone knows a solution.. let me know.. thank you.

A limitation of your post is the info you supplied...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 13, 2004 10:34 AM PDT

You need to supply an URL of a defective image. It's too vague to write "many..." A concrete example is needed.

Also, ANY internet accelerator is verboten while we are trying this and you will need to test if FIREFOX (another browser) works or not.

You need to fill in the blanks here to move forward.

Bob

