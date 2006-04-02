Joining Domain Problems

"administrator" by name. Also when you look at the services in XP, there is an option for each service to run as the current account (default ) or to run as another account. This error can occur when someone had tinkered there.
Bob
When I try to join a domain with a XP Pro client to a Windows 2K3 server and after going through Control Panel>System and entering the domain name and my Adminstrator credentials, I get "The following error occured when attempting to join the domain "computerlab.net": The account specified for the service is different from the account specified for other services running in the same process."
The Administrator account for both server and client is identical if that affects it all? I seem to be very close to success except for this error message...please help!