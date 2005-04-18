Speakeasy forum

General discussion

John Bolton, The classic "Kiss up, Kick down" bureaucrat.

by Ziks511 / April 18, 2005 6:19 AM PDT

Bolton's character has also been called into question.

He has been described as a "kiss-up, kick-down" guy who berated underlings and sought to have them fired because they did not provide the intelligence he wanted on Fidel Castro's germ warfare capability in 2002.

http://www.thestar.com/NASApp/cs/ContentServer?pagename=thestar%2FLayout%2FArticle_Type1&c=Article&cid=1113646329901

"I'm with the Bush-Cheney team, and I'm here to stop the count."
Those were the words John Bolton yelled as he burst into a Tallahassee library on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000, where local election workers were recounting ballots cast in Florida's disputed presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

http://www.madison.com/tct/opinion/column/nichols//index.php?ntid=36007&ntpid=2

Dear Sir:

I'm writing to urge you to consider blocking in committee the nomination of John Bolton as ambassador to the UN.

In the late summer of 1994, I worked as the subcontracted leader of a US AID project in Kyrgyzstan officially awarded to a HUB primary contractor. My own employer was Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly, and I reported directly to Republican leader Charlie Black.

After months of incompetence, poor contract performance, inadequate in-country funding, and a general lack of interest or support in our work from the prime contractor, I was forced to make US AID officials aware of the prime contractor's poor performance.

Within hours of sending a letter to US AID officials outlining my concerns, I met John Bolton, whom the prime contractor hired as legal counsel to represent them to US AID. And, so, within hours of dispatching that letter, my hell began.

Mr. Bolton proceeded to chase me through the halls of a Russian hotel - throwing things at me, shoving threatening letters under my door and, generally, behaving like a madman. For nearly two weeks, while I awaited fresh direction from my company and from US AID, John Bolton hounded me in such an appalling way that I eventually retreated to my hotel room and stayed there. Mr. Bolton, of course, then routinely visited me there to pound on the door and shout threats.

http://www.smirkingchimp.com/article.php?sid=20763&mode=nested&order=0

On your own heads be it.

Rob Boyter

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: John Bolton, The classic "Kiss up, Kick down" bureaucrat.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: John Bolton, The classic "Kiss up, Kick down" bureaucrat.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
24 total posts
Collapse -
Wanted: Complete Bully for UN Ambassador.
by Ziks511 / April 18, 2005 6:27 AM PDT

Truly righteous indignation is rare in Washington, and in that respect former State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford Jr.'s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday was about as good as it gets. Ford's sterling reputation as analyst--coupled with his staunchly conservative, pro-Bush/Cheney credentials--made it impossible for anyone to question his veracity or his judgment as he described U.N. ambassador hopeful John Bolton as a "quintessential kiss-up, kick-down kind of guy" and a "bully" whose "serial abuse" of subordinates causes so much "collateral damage and personal hurt" that he's unworthy of any high office.

http://www.alternet.org/story/21770/

Contrary to the usual Republican pattern, Bolton couldn't hack it in the private sector because of his abusive personality and his disruptive and demoralizing behavior. He got passed along frequently in a corporate process known as "passing the trash".

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i cant wait till hes in
by Mark5019 / April 18, 2005 6:35 AM PDT

gee the un mite actually do something right.

and will let any one else kiss butt.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Oh great, we are quoting
by Jerry562 / April 18, 2005 8:09 AM PDT

websites that call the President of the United States a smirking chimp, and tells us that they are fair and balanced?

What do they call Kerry?

http://www.smirkingchimp.com/art/chimplogo.gif

Did you buy their 'Don't Blame Me, I Voted For Kerry' bumper sticker? The 'Wake me when it's over with the international no symbol on a big red 'w' or are you going to admit you lost and get over it?

Would you like to review the people President Clinton and the first husband brought into the DC eight year party?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wouldn't have used Smirking Chimp if I had been able to
by Ziks511 / April 18, 2005 9:26 AM PDT

find another source for Melody Townsel's letter, knowing the sort of response it would attract from all you "I'd follow him off a cliff (and I may well be doing just that!!) Bushies. I'd suggest the weight of the evidence is nonetheless against Bolton, who's name spelled backwards is Notlob (Monty Python reference: the dead parrot sketch).

Mr. Bolton should henceforth be known as "The Dead Parrot" I think. Mr. Delay on the other hand should be known as The Dead Duck, or simply The Anchor.

Rob Boyter

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Too bad you won't be able to get rid of either of them.
by EdH / April 18, 2005 9:47 AM PDT

By the way, think about this sentence,
"Wouldn't have used Smirking Chimp if I had been able to find another source for Melody Townsel's letter..."

Isn't that just another way of saying it's probably totally bogus? Who are YOU following off a cliff? I'm not following anybody.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Dear Ed
by Ziks511 / April 18, 2005 3:35 PM PDT

It's late at night and i'm loaded again on painkillers for an injured back this time. So let me tell you a story. Back in the 60's I read a lot, I read Time and I read Newsweek I read World News and Business Report and I read the National Review and I read Ramparts and Harpers and the Atlantic and tried to get a handle on what was going on. I was anti-communist, and I disparaged Ramparts because they ran those articles about what we were dropping in Viet Nam, those cute little APMs called "guava" and I wrote them a nasty letter full of undergraduate self righteousness about how America wouldn't do that sort of thing, indiscriminately bomb civilian areas as well as military ones with munitions designed to attract children. I was good, my outrage was pure and I was in full flight. I cancelled my subscription and never read another crypto commie word they wrote, until a couple of years later Newsweek mentioned guava in passing. Can't be the same stuff I said, well over the next year or so, it all came out, and it was all true. We'd been dropping this stuff since 1964, on trails and villages and near crossroads and in areas where the tree canopy hid the trails that our electronic intelligence told us were there. And other countries news crews showed hospitals in the north that had been bombed and hard as I fought it eventually I had to come round to what the US was doing that was slowly making me disgusted. There didn't seem any action that would actually make things change, but I tried everything I could think of short of harrassing returning service people, who I figured were as ignorant and deluded by their government as I was. There's a file in Washington with my name on it. I still know what the inside of Redskin Stadium, that's what we called it, it wasnt' RFK Stadium then. I lost my plastic ziplock handcuffs, but not my indignation and though I protested Nixon I still thought pretty highly of the US.

The one thing I never lost though was that sense of betrayal at finding out the bad guys were telling the truth. So I don't turn my nose up at unconventional sites when they say something that fits in with a pattern. Ms Townsel's fits into that pattern, everything I have heard about Bolton, or The Dead Parrot, corresponds with her letter, so i posted it as one more piece of evidence. If it fails to turn out right, there's 4 or 5 other pieces of evidence which have more conventional provenances. And if you buy this guy for a sensitive post and he goes postal, don't come looking to me, cause I'm agin him. Find somebody qualified who's not on an anti-UN crusade and try to reform it that way.

Rob Boyter, now wending his way dizzily upstairs.

If this back thing goes on for another couple of days I may tell you the absolutely true story of how I discussed my opposition to the Viet Nam war with my medal wearing Military Industrial Complex executive father and life long Democrat and the advice he gave me "Go to that sh*t-hole?! are you f*cking stupid!? wait 'til we've got better OVs and see if you can qualify as a pilot." And the subsequent discussion with my Republican uncle, "You don't want to get involved, they don't have clear objectives and they keep changing the rules all the time. Seriously. Start thinking about the CIA !!" I was a serious asthmatic and had an eye coordination problem. (I use one eye or the other, I can't use both together, I can't make the bird hop into the cage.) I also had a grad school deferment good til 1977. But later.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Melody Townsel
by EdH / April 18, 2005 7:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Dear Ed

Actually her letter, part of an anti-Bolton e-mail campaign, can be found in various places on the internet. And there are stories, pro and con about her as well. She is an anti-Bush activist.

There are no witnesses to the incident she recounts and no complaints were filed at the time. She didn't bring it up ever before though she had the opportunity. Her story may be true or it may be exaggerrated or made up entirely. Certainly sounds fishy to me. Another 11th hour "revelation" from the Democrats.

I hope you're feeling better today.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Seems her letter has assumed a much larger dimension
by Ziks511 / April 20, 2005 9:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Melody Townsel

and will be part of the confirmation or NOT of The Dead Parrot. You're welcome for the first look offered above.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Toronto man called to confirm Townsels story
by Ziks511 / April 21, 2005 10:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Melody Townsel
http://www.thestar.com/NASApp/cs/ContentServer?pagename=thestar/Layout/Article_Type1&c=Article&cid=1114033810772&call_pageid=968332188492&col=968793972154&DPL=IvsNDS%2f7ChAX&tacodalogin=yes

' Uno Ramat, the creative director of a Toronto ad agency, described the embattled Bolton yesterday as a "really creepy guy" who harassed and threatened a female colleague of his when they worked together in Kyrgyzstan in 1994.

' He confirmed the latest in a litany of tales of abuse and harassment by Bolton, when he was contacted by the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee.

' The colleague ? Melody Townsel of Dallas, who is a former official with the U.S. Agency for International Development ? added her voice to a string of former associates who have outlined often bizarre behaviour by the man Bush wants as his top U.N. diplomat. In an open letter to the Senate foreign relations committee, she told of being chased around a Moscow hotel by the "madman" Bolton.

' The nomination of Bolton, 56, has become the president's most contentious selection amidst the elevation of a string of loyalists who were intimately involved in planning the Iraq war. But the undersecretary of state's promotion has faltered on his allegedly abrasive management style and is emerging as a cautionary tale for any boss on this continent whose bullying and autocratic style is resented by underlings.

' In Bolton's case, the underlings are coming back to bite their boss.

' In earlier testimony, Bolton has been described as a "kiss-up, kick-down guy" who kicked harder the further down the ladder his underlings were and who pressured intelligence analysts at the state department to come up with findings that he wanted.

' In Kyrgyzstan, Townsel was in daily phone contact with Ramat, who described her as being harassed and "under a great deal of pressure."

' He said he met Bolton in Bishkek.

' "He was a thug. He was a hired hit man. He had been hired to come and get Melody to shut up and get her off the project," he said. "He was incredibly intimidating and threatening, not just to me but to the entire office, expats and the locals. The entire office was terrorized after he left. '

But confirm him by all means, he will just confirm every unfair, untrue, unjustified thing anybody has ever said about Americans and the US government.

Rob
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Declassified e-mails show Bolton's bullying tactics
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 24, 2005 2:45 AM PDT
Declassified e-mail details Bolton's battle with others.
(Chronicle login: semods4@yahoo.com; pw = speakeasy)

>>The messages included a Sept. 25, 2002, note in which Thomas Fingar, the No. 2 official in the State Department intelligence branch, decried what he said had been the toll inflicted on Westermann by Bolton and Fleitz.

"I am dismayed and disgusted that unwarranted personal attacks are affecting you in this way," Fingar said in a message to Westermann. Two days earlier, Westermann wrote to Fingar to say that "personal attacks, harassment and impugning of my integrity" by Bolton and Fleitz were "now affecting my work, my health and dedication to public service."<<

But the Bush Administration (Bolton and others) didn;t pressure the CIA to get the information on non-existent WMDs it wanted to hear -- oh, no, of course not!

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
just wanted to say something
by Mark5019 / April 18, 2005 11:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Dear Ed

when we bombed the north we bombed military sites, as the north would not knowenly bomb a hospital, but just like the scum in iraq they used hospitals to shoot from.allso they didnt do like we did mark there hospitals.

but you wont beleave anything i or other nam vets will tell you.
so please just dont reply to this.

sorry your backs bad im in pain 24/7/365 know your pain.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks Mark, If I discover the secret of ending Back Pain,
by Ziks511 / April 19, 2005 9:23 AM PDT

you're the first on my list to tell, after my wife. (but she gets to use a stool at work.)

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
just cant wait till hes in that is if and
by Mark5019 / April 18, 2005 9:50 AM PDT

when hes in whatcha gonna do then lol

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Clinton was a made up name which
by Jerry562 / April 18, 2005 11:04 AM PDT

stood for 'Caught Lying In Nine Times Outta Nine'.

Now can we bring this up a notch from Monty Python?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Sounds like he can shape up the UN.
by Kiddpeat / April 18, 2005 11:40 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thats what has them scared
by Mark5019 / April 18, 2005 1:24 PM PDT

when the UN is held accountable for its corruption

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Which is why he is perfect for the UN
by Dragon / April 19, 2005 6:48 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
With luck the Dead Parrot may get to experience his own
by Ziks511 / April 19, 2005 9:36 AM PDT

treatment of subordinates through the confirmation and ultimate rejection process. Of course Bush will have some nice little consolation prize. I could reccommend my wife's services, full colonoscopy, no sedation, or analgesia. Actually maybe they could dust off one of the old rigid colonoscopes for him.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
then again i will say hes still gonna get in
by Mark5019 / April 19, 2005 10:15 AM PDT

wonder where the un will be moved to:)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Update
by JP Bill / April 19, 2005 8:43 PM PDT
Republican Accused of 'Bolton Betrayal'

(CNSNews.com) - Supporters of John Bolton are furious with Sen. George Voinovich, an Ohio Republican who joined Democrats Tuesday in expressing concern about Bolton's dealings with co-workers and underlings.

With Voinovich refusing to back Bolton for the time being, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee postponed a vote that would have sent Bolton's nomination to the full Senate for anticipated confirmation.

President Bush has nominated Bolton to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Voinovich did not attend Bolton's confirmation hearings last week, and on Tuesday, he said he didn't feel "comfortable" voting on the nomination at this time. "I think one's interpersonal skills and their relationship with their fellow man is a very important ingredient in anyone that works," Voinovich said.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks JP. Things are getting interesting Mark.
by Ziks511 / April 20, 2005 9:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Update
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) its looking bad dang it the un needs a kick in the butt
by Mark5019 / April 20, 2005 9:52 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You might find this editorial interesting
by Dragon / April 21, 2005 10:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Update
http://tinyurl.com/9edn5

Its from the WSJ editorial page. I did the cache thing to make it easy to see key words, and the url was long so I used the tiny url trick.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 24 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.