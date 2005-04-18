John Bolton, The classic "Kiss up, Kick down" bureaucrat.

It's late at night and i'm loaded again on painkillers for an injured back this time. So let me tell you a story. Back in the 60's I read a lot, I read Time and I read Newsweek I read World News and Business Report and I read the National Review and I read Ramparts and Harpers and the Atlantic and tried to get a handle on what was going on. I was anti-communist, and I disparaged Ramparts because they ran those articles about what we were dropping in Viet Nam, those cute little APMs called "guava" and I wrote them a nasty letter full of undergraduate self righteousness about how America wouldn't do that sort of thing, indiscriminately bomb civilian areas as well as military ones with munitions designed to attract children. I was good, my outrage was pure and I was in full flight. I cancelled my subscription and never read another crypto commie word they wrote, until a couple of years later Newsweek mentioned guava in passing. Can't be the same stuff I said, well over the next year or so, it all came out, and it was all true. We'd been dropping this stuff since 1964, on trails and villages and near crossroads and in areas where the tree canopy hid the trails that our electronic intelligence told us were there. And other countries news crews showed hospitals in the north that had been bombed and hard as I fought it eventually I had to come round to what the US was doing that was slowly making me disgusted. There didn't seem any action that would actually make things change, but I tried everything I could think of short of harrassing returning service people, who I figured were as ignorant and deluded by their government as I was. There's a file in Washington with my name on it. I still know what the inside of Redskin Stadium, that's what we called it, it wasnt' RFK Stadium then. I lost my plastic ziplock handcuffs, but not my indignation and though I protested Nixon I still thought pretty highly of the US.



The one thing I never lost though was that sense of betrayal at finding out the bad guys were telling the truth. So I don't turn my nose up at unconventional sites when they say something that fits in with a pattern. Ms Townsel's fits into that pattern, everything I have heard about Bolton, or The Dead Parrot, corresponds with her letter, so i posted it as one more piece of evidence. If it fails to turn out right, there's 4 or 5 other pieces of evidence which have more conventional provenances. And if you buy this guy for a sensitive post and he goes postal, don't come looking to me, cause I'm agin him. Find somebody qualified who's not on an anti-UN crusade and try to reform it that way.



Rob Boyter, now wending his way dizzily upstairs.



If this back thing goes on for another couple of days I may tell you the absolutely true story of how I discussed my opposition to the Viet Nam war with my medal wearing Military Industrial Complex executive father and life long Democrat and the advice he gave me "Go to that sh*t-hole?! are you f*cking stupid!? wait 'til we've got better OVs and see if you can qualify as a pilot." And the subsequent discussion with my Republican uncle, "You don't want to get involved, they don't have clear objectives and they keep changing the rules all the time. Seriously. Start thinking about the CIA !!" I was a serious asthmatic and had an eye coordination problem. (I use one eye or the other, I can't use both together, I can't make the bird hop into the cage.) I also had a grad school deferment good til 1977. But later.