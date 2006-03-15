JFS/XFS Filesystem Fedora Core 4

I'm just using reiser or ext (pick a number) on just about everything. You have to wonder what happened to AFS.
Bob
Hello everybody.
I have been trying to format a extra drive with the JFS Filesystem but I am not having any luck. From my research I should be able to run mkfs.jfs <device> similar to creating/formating an ext3 filesystem. It seems that during the install by using the boot command "linux jfs" will allow you to create jfs filesystems during install but what about after the fact. I have recompiled a kernel to be sure that jfs/reiserfs/xfs support was installed and still no luck.
Anyone have any thoughts? Bob?
TIA
-Bryan