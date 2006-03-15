Linux forum

General discussion

JFS/XFS Filesystem Fedora Core 4

by bryguy5 / March 15, 2006 4:16 AM PST

Hello everybody.

I have been trying to format a extra drive with the JFS Filesystem but I am not having any luck. From my research I should be able to run mkfs.jfs <device> similar to creating/formating an ext3 filesystem. It seems that during the install by using the boot command "linux jfs" will allow you to create jfs filesystems during install but what about after the fact. I have recompiled a kernel to be sure that jfs/reiserfs/xfs support was installed and still no luck.

Anyone have any thoughts? Bob?

TIA
-Bryan

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: JFS/XFS Filesystem Fedora Core 4
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: JFS/XFS Filesystem Fedora Core 4
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2006 4:19 AM PST

I'm just using reiser or ext (pick a number) on just about everything. You have to wonder what happened to AFS.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE
by bryguy5 / March 15, 2006 4:31 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry.

Thanks for the reply,

I have a problem trying to get reiserfs to go also. Do you know what modules should be loaded? Or can you point me in the right direction? It does not appear that the mkfs.reiserfs/jfk/xfs command it present on my system.

Thanks again
-Bryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry. Just suse, dsl and something else
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2006 6:37 AM PST
In reply to: RE

Sorry, I don't have a redhat system to look into this. Maybe there is a redhat forum that should be checked?

Why the need for something other than what default filesystem?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: The need
by bryguy5 / March 15, 2006 8:59 AM PST

I have created a Tivo like machine using Fedora Core 4 and MythTV. I have followed a how-to and it is recommened that the Video files reside on a jfs/xfs/reiserfs file system because of corruption and or performance. I have not tried with ext3 but it does not mean it will not work. Anyways I did figure out that the "jfsutils" package needs to be install (which I used yum to install) and it appears that I will be able to create my jfs partition.

Anyways thanks for your help?

-Bryan

*nix is friendly, Its just picky about its friends

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here, ext3 is ..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2006 9:52 AM PST
In reply to: RE: The need

Plenty fast and I've yet to corrupt one. Since there is a lot to do with MythTV if this was me I'd run ahead with ext3 so I can see what else needs work.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) I will try. Thanks Again for your time.
by bryguy5 / March 15, 2006 11:41 AM PST
In reply to: Here, ext3 is ..
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Linux forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.