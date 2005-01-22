Jerky video - could it be the video card?

Audio & Video Software forum

by thebign / January 22, 2005 10:26 AM PST

I just purchased a pretty powerful HP Pavilion a830n (http://www.exactchoice.com/profile_3266.aspx). The picture quality is just fine when I'm looking at a basically static image, but when I'm watching videos with a lot of movement (for ex, a video of a horse running) the video is very jerky and slow to react to quick changes. Could this because of a cheap video card? I don't understand why this is happening because my old computer (a Compaq Presario from around 5 years ago that is a lot less powerful) plays videos fine. Thanks for your input.

What kind of monitor? If it's an LCD, that is most likely
by Kiddpeat / January 22, 2005 3:13 PM PST

the source of your problem. LCDs have something called latency which means that they may not respond well to rapid changes. This is particularly true of inexpensive ones.

I tried my old monitor - same problem.
by thebign / January 23, 2005 1:51 AM PST

Hey, thanks for replying. I tried using my old monitor and I had the same problem, thus I assumed the problem was with my computer (and I guess more specifically, with my graphics card).

Video
by Oil_Tan / January 23, 2005 2:31 AM PST

How many apps are running in the back ground?
Most prebuilt machines have to many apps running all the time.
Ram?
XP updates and HP website updates?
Directx?

Computer Specs
by thebign / January 23, 2005 2:56 AM PST
In reply to: Video

"How many apps are running in the back ground?
Most prebuilt machines have to many apps running all the time.
Ram?"

Well, this machine has an Intel Pentium 4 540J (3.20GHz, 1MB L2 Cache, 800MHz FSB), and 1GB DDR SDRAM (400MHz, 2 modules) so it's probably unlikely that memory-drain is the problem. Thanks for the advice. Take care.

OK, what does it use for video? If it's built in, you should
by Kiddpeat / January 24, 2005 1:46 AM PST
In reply to: Computer Specs

probably consider upgrading anyway. A machine that powerful probably should have a fast video card just on general principles.

The website he bought
by Oil_Tan / January 24, 2005 6:04 AM PST

from says its onboard and not meant for games and video.

It is the video card.
by Fremen / January 28, 2005 5:33 AM PST

... or the lack of one. I checked out the specs on your new computer and saw that instead of having a dedicated video card it has what they call integrated graphics. Which means that there is a graphics processor mounted on the motherboard of the computer and therefore the video processing will take up system memory and CPU cycles.

The good news... your computer comes with 1 PCIe slot which is a PCI express slot which is the newest way of connecting a video card. You can very easily get a PCI express video card at an online merchant for under $100 bucks. Once installed, (read HP manual in case you have to TURN OFF integrated video) your video should be screamin' in comparison.

Fre.

