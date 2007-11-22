My wife just had to have a liberty and the first cylinder went on it and it gave me an excuse to get this piece of crap out of my life forever. This is the second jeep i owned.
I am glad to get rid of it, more than you'll ever know.
i have had a 02 jeep liberty sitting at my shop for five months waiting for customer to bring money to replace the engine,it lost compression on cylinder six. the liberty ran but only on five cylinders! i finally got an engine out of an 04 with only minor swapping of parts. the problem is now it wont start. scanned computer found asd problem. found out someone stole asd relay, got new relay installed and now its telling me no cam signal at pcm. the cam and crank sensors are good, no pinched or broken wires but this thing wont start. is it possible the pcm has gone bad after sitting with no battery for five months, could it have lost its memory?????????
by the way its an 02 jeep liberty with a 3.7L V-6