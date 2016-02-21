Jeb Bush gone

Anyone surprised? SC primary finally put the nail in his political coffin. He lost my future votes when he was Florida governor and shamelessly catered to special interest groups in the state, including changing our state flag. He then mooned over Nikki Haley, another scalliwag in SC, who then backstabbed him the same as she'd done to SC descendants of Confederate soldiers over The Flag. Bye Jeb! Glad I could enjoy your humiliation.



GOODBYE SCALLIWAG JEB! The South has sent you packing your carpet bags to head back home, hopefully back to some place up North where your family first came down from AFTER the Civil War. We are tired of people like you who come down South, use your money and influence to buy yourself into power, and then disrespect us, our heritage, our ancestors, Americans who died fighting for their states and their homes. Now you can go home, and hopefully forever Jebby boy!



Did "The South" win the 'Civil War"?



The war ended in Spring, 1865. Robert E. Lee surrendered the last major Confederate army to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865. The last battle was fought at Palmito Ranch, Texas, on May 13, 1865. Click here for a Civil War timeline.



WHY should a "Southern Flag" be flying?...THEY LOST.....The Donald would call them LOSERS!!!!



To the victors go the spoils.



tired of people like you who come down South......... Americans who died fighting for their states and their homes



Come Down South?...Jeb Bush February 11, 1953 (age 63 years), Midland, Texas, United States



Was Texas on the side of the North? Was their compass broken?