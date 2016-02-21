Speakeasy forum

Jeb Bush gone

by James Denison / February 21, 2016 6:28 PM PST

Anyone surprised? SC primary finally put the nail in his political coffin. He lost my future votes when he was Florida governor and shamelessly catered to special interest groups in the state, including changing our state flag. He then mooned over Nikki Haley, another scalliwag in SC, who then backstabbed him the same as she'd done to SC descendants of Confederate soldiers over The Flag. Bye Jeb! Glad I could enjoy your humiliation.

13 total posts
RE: including changing our state flag
by JP Bill / February 21, 2016 7:54 PM PST
In reply to: Jeb Bush gone

It was changed under his governorship? from 1999 to 2007.

flag removed, changed position
by James Denison / February 21, 2016 11:34 PM PST
"At least one other 2016 Republican presidential candidate has weighed in directly on the Confederate flag issue.

As he was going head-to-head against Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) before the closely contested 2008 South Carolina presidential primary, Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) came down firmly on the side of allowing the flag to be flown at the capitol.

"You don't like people from outside the state coming in and telling you what to do with your flag," Huckabee said at a campaign event in Myrtle Beach. "In fact, if somebody came to Arkansas and told us what to do with our flag, we'd tell them what to do with the pole, that's what we'd do."


https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2015/06/22/how-jeb-bush-dealt-with-the-confederate-flag-when-he-was-florida-governor/

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/06/29/jeb-bush-confederate-flag-racist/



"In South Carolina on Monday, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said the Confederate flag is “racist” symbol.

When he was Florida’s governor in 2001, Bush ordered a flag with a Confederate flag symbol in the corner be removed from Florida’s Capitol grounds. At Monday’s campaign event, Bush said he decided then “to do something politically incorrect.”

“The symbols were racist,” Bush reportedly said. “If you’re trying to lean forward rather than live in the past, you want to eliminate the barriers that create disagreements.”


GOODBYE SCALLIWAG JEB! The South has sent you packing your carpet bags to head back home, hopefully back to some place up North where your family first came down from AFTER the Civil War. We are tired of people like you who come down South, use your money and influence to buy yourself into power, and then disrespect us, our heritage, our ancestors, Americans who died fighting for their states and their homes. Now you can go home, and hopefully forever Jebby boy!
Response
by JP Bill / February 22, 2016 11:06 AM PST

Anyone surprised? SC primary finally put the nail in his political coffin. He lost my future votes when he was Florida governor and shamelessly catered to special interest groups in the state, including changing our state flag. He then mooned over Nikki Haley, another scalliwag in SC, who then backstabbed him the same as she'd done to SC descendants of Confederate soldiers over The Flag. Bye Jeb! Glad I could enjoy your humiliation.

AND

No mention of changing the state flag in

GOODBYE SCALLIWAG JEB! The South has sent you packing your carpet bags to head back home, hopefully back to some place up North where your family first came down from AFTER the Civil War. We are tired of people like you who come down South, use your money and influence to buy yourself into power, and then disrespect us, our heritage, our ancestors, Americans who died fighting for their states and their homes. Now you can go home, and hopefully forever Jebby boy!

Did "The South" win the 'Civil War"?

The war ended in Spring, 1865. Robert E. Lee surrendered the last major Confederate army to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865. The last battle was fought at Palmito Ranch, Texas, on May 13, 1865. Click here for a Civil War timeline.

WHY should a "Southern Flag" be flying?...THEY LOST.....The Donald would call them LOSERS!!!!

To the victors go the spoils.

tired of people like you who come down South......... Americans who died fighting for their states and their homes

Come Down South?...Jeb Bush February 11, 1953 (age 63 years), Midland, Texas, United States

Was Texas on the side of the North? Was their compass broken?

Jeb's heritage
by Steven Haninger / February 22, 2016 12:43 PM PST

You might be surprised at how similar it is to most others who came from Europe. His family goes at least as far back as the American revolution. If you do some research, you'll find the family to include both abolitionists and possibly slave traders (Walker family) in west Africa. It's no secret that most settlers from other than France and Spain came through the New England area and traveled both west and south. Southerners here were no different. The Bush family included everything from ministers to lawyers to business people and spread from east to west coast America. My own city and state was heavily influenced by the Bush family and the political side of it may have begun here. Prescott Bush, father of G.H.W. was born here and Prescott's father is buried here. Their history in the US is long and spread out among many states both north and south.

I'd really have to challenge your derogatory comments about a person whose family has seemingly contributed far more to the growth and development of this country than most.

Yes and
by JP Bill / February 22, 2016 3:54 AM PST
In reply to: battle flags

Bush didn't "change the state flag".

Anger more over symbolism than substance
by Steven Haninger / February 22, 2016 1:50 AM PST
In reply to: Jeb Bush gone

should be avoided, IMO. Symbols displayed to show pride should be done so with great discretion and should never be displayed to show spite. Sometimes, due to personal prejudice, it's difficult to discern the reasons for people's actions but does it need to end in further conflict? IMO, had we taught our children better rather than taught them to hate, some of this would never have happened and some flags could still fly without incident.

You can probably kiss off Rubio, too
by TONI H / February 22, 2016 8:35 AM PST
In reply to: Jeb Bush gone

(I'm for that)....

Rubio was elected Senator because of the Tea Party backing.....has swung to the 'moderate/middle of the road' since then. Although he has Haley and Scott (also Tea Party election beneficiaries), they both have also gone left since taking office. He has more 'moderate' endorsements than any other candidate, and now Romney (a moderate who lost his last two runs for the Oval Office BECAUSE he is so moderate, along with John McCain, et al) pulled his endorsement of Jeb within two hours of Jeb's suspension and has endorsed Rubio.

The 'establishment' won't win with their 'tried and true' methods any more today than they have in the past. Starting with Reagan, the 'rebels' are leading the way now and if that means a death knell for the old Republican Party, so be it. The new Republican Party is slowly pushing them out.........just as the Socialist Party is taking over the Dems. Welcome to Europe, people.........Dems wanted it, they've begged for it, they've worked hard over a 50 year period to get it, and it will be the end of the USA as we've known it..........except they now have to get through the new Republican Party to HAVE it.

So does this mean...
by JP Bill / February 22, 2016 12:11 PM PST

you're waiting until there is only ONE candidate before you endorse anyone.

I visited the Tea Party website...I couldn't find anyone that they "backed"...There was an article on Beyonce’s disgraceful performance at the Super Bowl,

Beyonce?
by Steven Haninger / February 22, 2016 1:14 PM PST
In reply to: So does this mean...
Collapse -
Excuse me
by Steven Haninger / February 22, 2016 1:15 PM PST
In reply to: Beyonce?

Not the the US...the whole world! We're doomed.

Rubio.......
by TONI H / February 22, 2016 8:40 AM PST
In reply to: Jeb Bush gone

Rubio is a perfect example of how far people will go with pretending to be one thing when they are really something else in order to get elected, and once elected do whatever it takes to get further up the ladder. Look how well that turned out for Obama..........and his cronies from the 60's. And they are totally surprised when the PEOPLE get pissed off with politicians in DC.

