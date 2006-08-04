traverse84, Try registering the referenced dll files under the Resolution section at the link below.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/281679/EN-US/
Tufenuf
Regularly, my links to websites enclosed in emails don't work. Once I got an error message that said something like "Javascript void error". Sometimes links don't work even when I am not in email. I click on the link, get the website, and am quickly returned to the originating link, defeating the whole purpose of the web. I have disabled the Zone Alarm firewall, but that didn't seem to matter. What kind of a problem/solution am I facing here?