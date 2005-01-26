javascript popups won't open

Windows Legacy OS forum

by Alpyne / January 26, 2005 10:06 AM PST

I'm currently using WinXP and having issues with both Firefox and IE6 javascript. When attempting to access info via links opening javascript popups... nothing happens. I click and they don't open, no error message, nada. I was thinking that it had something to do with Norton AV, but haven't been able to figure it out. It didn't feel like something that was unique to the browser since it happened with both IE and Firefox. Any guidance would be much appreciated...

by buick84 / January 27, 2005 2:34 PM PST

i am having the same problem. can't access some websites that require password. some sites have a message that says my javascript is not enabled, but when looking at my system, all the right boxes are checked ("enabled") so javascript is really enabled (??).

other "symptom", i seem to have a phantom pop up blocker. i didn't like the one i had, it barely worked, so i uninstalled it (i think !!! just used remove programs). now, i don't get pop ups (even though i supposedly don't have a blocker) but i do see "microsoft internet explorer" boxes lined up across on the bottom of my screen. assuming these are blocked pop ups (never show on main screen).

Also, can't use the basic search function for windows xp either. tried to use search function to look up some of the .exe files that were shown as running. no dice, can't even search files (phantom pop up blocker or what ?).

Javascript popups
by ddl / April 27, 2005 3:13 AM PDT

I am having precisely the same problem (IE 6) +Windows XP - very frustrating! Again, like you have I checked all the right boxes on "Tools; Internet Options", and temporarily disabled Norton firewalls to see if that would help..nothing.
I did not see any replies with a solution, but if you get any I would be most intersted to see it!

Norton
by phantazy / April 27, 2005 7:50 AM PDT
Norton does nor work for my XP pro intallation, and I've tried the lot from 2003 to 2005. It took three weeks hard labout to remove it and I'm smiling ever since.

Norton
by phantazy / April 27, 2005 7:53 AM PDT
Norton does not work for my XP pro installation, and I've tried the lot from 2003 to 2005. It took three weeks hard labour to remove it and I'm smiling ever since. (Excuse the typos, encouraged by vehemence). Also contracted viruses while trying unsuccessfully to update ... ugh!

