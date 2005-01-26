javascript popups won't open

i am having the same problem. can't access some websites that require password. some sites have a message that says my javascript is not enabled, but when looking at my system, all the right boxes are checked ("enabled") so javascript is really enabled (??).
other "symptom", i seem to have a phantom pop up blocker. i didn't like the one i had, it barely worked, so i uninstalled it (i think !!! just used remove programs). now, i don't get pop ups (even though i supposedly don't have a blocker) but i do see "microsoft internet explorer" boxes lined up across on the bottom of my screen. assuming these are blocked pop ups (never show on main screen).
Also, can't use the basic search function for windows xp either. tried to use search function to look up some of the .exe files that were shown as running. no dice, can't even search files (phantom pop up blocker or what ?).
I'm currently using WinXP and having issues with both Firefox and IE6 javascript. When attempting to access info via links opening javascript popups... nothing happens. I click and they don't open, no error message, nada. I was thinking that it had something to do with Norton AV, but haven't been able to figure it out. It didn't feel like something that was unique to the browser since it happened with both IE and Firefox. Any guidance would be much appreciated...