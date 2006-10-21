Changes in 1.5.0_09
The full internal version number for this update release is 1.5.0_09-b03 (where "b" means "build"). The external version number is 5.0u9.
Special Note
This update was originally released as 1.5.0_09-b01. After that release, it became necessary to provide an additional bug fix immediately. In order to simplify deployment, 1.5.0_09-b01 was replaced with 1.5.0_09-b03. This new release contains all the bug fixes contained in the old release, in addition to the new bug fix.
http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.5.0/ReleaseNotes.html
Java Runtime Environment (JRE) 5.0 Update 9 download:
http://java.sun.com/javase/downloads/index.jsp
After installing you should have two entries in Control panel /add/remove program's. Please do make sure to remove the outdated build as soon as you are satisfied the updated build is working as expected.
