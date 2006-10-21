Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Java Runtime Environment (JRE) 5.0 Update 9

by Marianna Schmudlach / October 21, 2006 9:46 AM PDT

Changes in 1.5.0_09


The full internal version number for this update release is 1.5.0_09-b03 (where "b" means "build"). The external version number is 5.0u9.

Special Note
This update was originally released as 1.5.0_09-b01. After that release, it became necessary to provide an additional bug fix immediately. In order to simplify deployment, 1.5.0_09-b01 was replaced with 1.5.0_09-b03. This new release contains all the bug fixes contained in the old release, in addition to the new bug fix.

http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.5.0/ReleaseNotes.html

Java Runtime Environment (JRE) 5.0 Update 9 download:

http://java.sun.com/javase/downloads/index.jsp

After installing you should have two entries in Control panel /add/remove program's. Please do make sure to remove the outdated build as soon as you are satisfied the updated build is working as expected.

(NT) (NT) I had to uninstall build 01 before I could install 03
by Basil Hall / October 21, 2006 2:24 PM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Basil, Thanks for the "heads up" :)
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 21, 2006 4:08 PM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks Basil...
by glenn30 / October 21, 2006 11:10 PM PDT

I always follow that sequence... just seems to work better.

Have a green day! Wink

Glenn

