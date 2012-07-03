Hi,



I've been having a lot of problems installing/ running Java. First I couldn't install it, then I did a few google searches and I read that making a new account and trying to install it there might help so I tried that and it installed just fine.



However after that whenever I tried to run Java in Google Chrome or IE9 it got stuck on the loading screen and wouldn't run at all so I uninstalled it again and tried reinstalling it but now it won't install again at all.



When I try to run the installer it just says Error- Downloaded File is corrupt. After all that I tried to run the offline installer which gives me another error message: Error- Installer: Wrapper.Createfile failed with error 5: Access is denied.



Any ideas on how to solve this? Or is my Windows 7 installation corrupt?



Here are my specs:



System Type: 32-bit

RAM: 1GB

Processor: Intel Core 2 CPU T5500 @ 1.66GHz 1.67 GHz

Windows edition: Windows 7 Service Pack 1



It's a relatively old Sany Vaio VGN-C2S pc which had Windows Vista on it but I installed Windows 7 on it myself.



Thanks.