"Wrapper.Createfile failed with error 5: Access is denied."
That means some folder or file's permissions are set so this installer can't touch it. As I don't know your machine you can use google on that message and see if folk write about deleting some folders to give the Java installer a clean sheet of paper to write to.
Also, non-Admin accounts won't be able to install Java.
Bob
Hi,
I've been having a lot of problems installing/ running Java. First I couldn't install it, then I did a few google searches and I read that making a new account and trying to install it there might help so I tried that and it installed just fine.
However after that whenever I tried to run Java in Google Chrome or IE9 it got stuck on the loading screen and wouldn't run at all so I uninstalled it again and tried reinstalling it but now it won't install again at all.
When I try to run the installer it just says Error- Downloaded File is corrupt. After all that I tried to run the offline installer which gives me another error message: Error- Installer: Wrapper.Createfile failed with error 5: Access is denied.
Any ideas on how to solve this? Or is my Windows 7 installation corrupt?
Here are my specs:
System Type: 32-bit
RAM: 1GB
Processor: Intel Core 2 CPU T5500 @ 1.66GHz 1.67 GHz
Windows edition: Windows 7 Service Pack 1
It's a relatively old Sany Vaio VGN-C2S pc which had Windows Vista on it but I installed Windows 7 on it myself.
Thanks.