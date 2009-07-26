Jasc Paint Shop Pro 9 & Photo Album 5 refuse to run

I recently started having the same problem. Have you found a solution yet?
I have been using these programs successfully for a considerable time but recently they have suddenly stopped running. I click on the icons but nothing appears to happen. When I open task manager these processes are running but nothing appears on screen. I have used the repair process and I have uninstalled and reinstalled but to no avail. I have used the zap utility from the Corel site but this does not help. I am running Windows XP/ Radeon X300 graphics card. Has anyone any ideas?