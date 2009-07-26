Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum

General discussion

Jasc Paint Shop Pro 9 & Photo Album 5 refuse to run

by mikewright / July 26, 2009 10:27 AM PDT

I have been using these programs successfully for a considerable time but recently they have suddenly stopped running. I click on the icons but nothing appears to happen. When I open task manager these processes are running but nothing appears on screen. I have used the repair process and I have uninstalled and reinstalled but to no avail. I have used the zap utility from the Corel site but this does not help. I am running Windows XP/ Radeon X300 graphics card. Has anyone any ideas?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Jasc Paint Shop Pro 9 & Photo Album 5 refuse to run
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Jasc Paint Shop Pro 9 & Photo Album 5 refuse to run
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Same Problem
by cwsiler / August 22, 2009 12:38 PM PDT

I recently started having the same problem. Have you found a solution yet?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Same Problem
by mikewright / August 22, 2009 8:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Same Problem
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by cwsiler / August 23, 2009 1:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Same Problem

Thanks for the info. The Norton patch fixed my problem as well. I am up and editing again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.