Japanese finger virus for police document leak

Japanese police are blaming a computer virus for a leak of information about criminal investigations.
Japanese newspaper Daily Yomiuri reports that police suspect that a computer virus might have sucked up this sensitive data and spread it over the Net. Viruses like SirCam are capable of this kind of behaviour but an equally likely scenario is that the hapless officer's PC was hacked into.
The leak only came to light after the data was made available to all and sundry over the popular Winny P2P network, the Asahi Shimbun reports.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2004/04/07/japanese_keystone_cops/
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.