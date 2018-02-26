I've never left one of these before. James death has made me think about this, life and death. I remember tech tv, and a lot of cnet. I dont know, it's just a lot to handle. I haven't been religious for 5 years, but I'm praying for James. The last time I did this was for my grandma, which shows the impact that James has had. I wish he was still alive. It's weird...God bless his soul, (I hope the Kim family will be able to see him.) Rest in peace, like all those that deserve that.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.