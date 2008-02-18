Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

Jack Size?

by Kathryntaylor / February 18, 2008 11:50 AM PST

I bought an MP3 player on Ebay a while ago and it works good, but it doesn't have any brand name on it so I can't say who makes it, all I know is that it's from China. My dilema is that I want to buy some speakers for it and the jack is smaller than a normal 3.5mm jack, so I don't know where to look for speakers. I have checked every website I can think of (staples, office depot, office max, best buy, radio shack, circuit city, wal-mart, target etc.) and have had no luck finding anything, all I find are 3.5mm and that's not it so I hope that someone here can help me. Even an adapter would work if only I knew what size to look for.

Do you have a radio shack nearby?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2008 4:40 AM PST
In reply to: Jack Size?

The ones I've gone to have solved this every time.

Collapse -
Yes
by Kathryntaylor / February 19, 2008 4:47 AM PST

Radio Shack is a few miles away from me. That's what I was going to do if I couldn't find out on my own, they usually are pretty good at telling you what you need.

2.5
by freeway8989 / February 19, 2008 2:38 PM PST
In reply to: Yes

If your headphone jack is smaller than 3.5, then it probably is 2.5. That's the standard size for mini-jacks. That's the size of the jacks on some cell phones, by the way, so if you need to do size-comparison, there you go.

Sounds like you just need a adapter. I'm pretty sure that any electronics/some cell phone stores, should have them.

Thanks
by Kathryntaylor / February 22, 2008 11:09 PM PST
In reply to: 2.5

Thanks, that's what it was, one of my old cell phones headset fit perfectly and it is 2.5.

adapter and another problem
by blizzarddog / February 24, 2008 3:29 PM PST
In reply to: Jack Size?

My cell phone, which is an MP3 player, has a smaller jack also. I found an adapter at "the source" (radio shack). Because of the adapter though, when I plug it in my speakers, only one speaker works (plus the base).

Adapter
by Kathryntaylor / February 24, 2008 9:58 PM PST

The first thing I would suggest to you is take a look at the settings for your mp3 player maybe it has a balance setting for the speakers on your cell phone because that's what it sounds like, but if that's not it then I would take it back to "the source" and tell them it is a peice of crap and that they should give you the right one or your money back. I don't know about mine yet, I found an adapter on Ebay the other day and bought it so I won't know how it works until I get it, if it doesn't cause any problems I will let you know and post a link to the store I got it from (if you want) so that you can get one.

