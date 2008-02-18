Jack Size?

The ones I've gone to have solved this every time.
I bought an MP3 player on Ebay a while ago and it works good, but it doesn't have any brand name on it so I can't say who makes it, all I know is that it's from China. My dilema is that I want to buy some speakers for it and the jack is smaller than a normal 3.5mm jack, so I don't know where to look for speakers. I have checked every website I can think of (staples, office depot, office max, best buy, radio shack, circuit city, wal-mart, target etc.) and have had no luck finding anything, all I find are 3.5mm and that's not it so I hope that someone here can help me. Even an adapter would work if only I knew what size to look for.