I've just found that the Quicktime I downloaded with ITunes says that it is indeed version 7.0.2 but when I found another website that offers 7.0.3 by itself and I downloaded it, when I tried to install it it says that a newer version of Quicktime is already installed and the installation of 7.0.3 cannot proceed while the newer version is installed. I tried using the uninstall feature of Quicktime but that didn't work and it's not listed in my Add/Remove program list.
We have Windows XP Home Edition upgrade.
Service Pack 1
Pentium 4
256 MB of RAM
I opened up the ITunes to play a song and a message box came up and said there was a newer version of ITunes, did I want to upgrade. I clicked yes and downloaded ITunes 6 with Quicktime 7.0.3. Now when I try to open ITunes I get an error message saying that Quicktime is only version 7.0.2 and I need to upgrade to 7.0.3. I've tried a few times to download it again but I get the same error message each time.