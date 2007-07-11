iTunes is working for many of my Vista friends. If your HP doesn't then ask them for a fix or refund.
Bob
Hello -
My new pc (HP desktop)has Vista Home Premium. I've installed ITunes, current version which is 7.3.1 I believe?? When I go to play a Podcast that has successfully downloaded, it plays for like 10 seconds, then stops, then ITunes freezes and has to be shut down. It happens consistently. The entire Podcast file has downloaded but it only plays the first few seconds. I never had this issue on my XP machines.
Is this a known issue? If anyone can give me any info, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks for your time,
John