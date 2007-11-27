One owner find respite in using the TAKEOWN command on their external drive. In their case they had changed usernames and this helped correct some ownership and such issues. Sorry I won't write more about that for now.
Also your external should be NTFS.
Links to TAKEOWN usage -> http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=VISTA+TAKEOWN (use which ones you understand.)
Bob
i just bought a new laptop running on vista premium. I installed itunes and put all my music which is on my external hard drive into the library and it was fine.
Now everytime i open itunes it stops responding after a few minutes, even if i stop the 'determing gapless information' which i initially thought was the problem.
Its really annoying as i need it to sync with my ipod.I already tried uninstalling and reinstalling itunes, but it didnt help!
Also the music in library is not saved as read only files, i checked, but i cant edit any of the track information, its all greyed out!
if anyone has ny ideas as to what the problem might be and how i can fix it i would be really greatful! Thanks for your help!